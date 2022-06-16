The city of Carrollton will hosta fireworksshow over Josey Ranch Lake (1700 Keller Springs Road) on Saturday, July 2 after sunset, at approximately 9:30 p.m.
If Carrollton seesinclimateweather, it will reschedule the show to July 5 at 9:30 p.m.
Residents are encouraged to view the fireworks show from surrounding neighborhoods or from one of the available parking areas. There will be no on-site event, however, viewing from the grassy area around the site is allowed. Residents are encouraged to keep pets inside.
Ifpets,escape, residents should make sure the pets are wearing a collar with an identification tag, are microchipped, and are registered with thecity.
Carrollton Fire Rescue reminds citizens that it is illegal to possess, manufacture, store, sell, handle, or discharge fireworks within Carrollton city limits. While all fireworks are illegal, Class C consumer fireworks include most over-the-counter items such as bottle rockets, roman candles, sparklers, spinners, and sparkle fountains.
According to the latest Fireworks Annual Report released by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, U.S. hospital emergency rooms treated an estimated 10,300 people for injuries related to fireworks in 2020, 66% of which occurred between June 21 and July 21. Children younger than 15 accounted for 18% of those injured. Each year, fireworks also cause an average of 19,500 fires and $105 million in direct property damage, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
