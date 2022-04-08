Carrollton community members are invited to a scavenger hunt and a game of Marvel trivia at Carrollton’s Saturdays on the Square event from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday in Historic Downtown Carrollton (1106 S. Broadway Street).
The city’s latest residents, the Carrollton Critters, are installed throughout the Downtown area between Belt Line Road and Vandergriff Drive from S. Main Street to S. Elm Street. Follow the clues to locate bronze statuettes of Thomas the turtle, Whitty the owl and the other nine animals.
“Young and old will love meeting the adorable new Critters,” Carrollton Parks Manager Kim Bybee said. “There are 11 bronze castings in total, and a lot of thought went into selecting the animals, their characteristics, and their names to fit the feel of Carrollton and its community.”
The goal was to create a unique and challenging, yet fun activity that draws families and individuals of all ages and abilities to Downtown Carrollton and allows them an opportunity to explore the City in a different way, Bybee said. The adventure begins on Saturday, April 9 with the release of clues to locate each animal.
“The Carrollton Critters not only provide a fun, outdoor activity for the whole family, but they also add another cultural arts amenity to Historic Downtown,” Carrollton Parks & Recreation Director Scott Whitaker said. “The Critters are the result of the desire to expand Carrollton’s Art Around Carrollton initiative and reflect the City Council’s vision for Carrollton to be the community that families and businesses want to call home.”
For more information on the Carrollton Critters program and clues on where to find them in Downtown, visit cityofcarrollton.com/critters starting Saturday, April 9.
During and after the critter hunt, Avengers and superhero fanatics alike can assemble on the Square to test their Marvel Cinematic Universe knowledge in a game of trivia hosted by 3 Nations Brewing Company. There will be three rounds of questions and three winners. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and participants can bring their own lawn chairs if they prefer. Come early to pick up snacks or dinner from one of the many eclectic Downtown shops or restaurants.
