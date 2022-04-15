The city of Carrollton encourages residents to cement their fame as a chalk artist at Carrollton’s third annual Chalk Art Festival Saturday, May 14from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Josey Ranch Lake (1700 Keller Springs Road).
To compete, artists who have not sold their artwork may enter as an amateur for $5. Artists who have sold their artwork must enter as a professional for $10. Fee includes supplies, bottled water, and a six-by-six-foot area for each artist’s chalk masterpiece.
Each competitor will begin with the same amount of chalk and may swap out for more colors as needed, or artists may bring their own solid form chalk pastels. No liquid or oil pastels, tempera paint, acrylic paint, or fixative of any kind is allowed. All competitors must register by 11:59 p.m. May 6. To sign up, visit cityofcarrollton.com/signupnow under the Community section.
Check-in time for artists is 9:30 a.m. The Chalk Art Festival is officially open at 10 a.m. when artists may begin creating their masterpieces. Judging begins at 2 p.m. and the winners will be announced by 2:30 p.m. Artists must register to win a prize.
First-place amateur will receive $50; second-place amateur, $25. First-place professional will receive $150; second-place professional, $75. A People’s Choice Award will also be given.
Lawn chairs are encouraged for spectators to cheer on their favorite chalk artist, listen to the music, and enjoy the day.
Admission is free and the event will include free crafts for non-participants, including an area for young aspiring chalk-artists-to-be, a few artisans displaying their crafts, and a variety of food offerings from Tikiz Shaved Ice & Ice Cream, Noonie’s BBQ, and Lemons to Love LLC.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
