In the past decade, the city of Carrollton has honored veterans in more ways than one with the various dedications and memorials throughout the city.
Let’s take a look back and learn more about how the city has honored its veterans with city memorials.
Veterans Park
Back in 2015, the city of Carrollton’s Parks and Recreation Department held a dedication ceremony in honor of a newly developed area of McInnish Sports Complex, which was named Veterans Park.
In the Nov. 14 ceremony nearly a decade ago, the city honored PFC Michael E. Angerstein, USMC who was killed in Vietnam in 1967; CPL Nathaniel A. Aguirre, U.S. Army, killed in Iraq in 2006; and SSG Carlos A. Benitez, U.S. Army, killed in Afghanistan in 2003.
“As families enjoy the July 4th festivities this coming week, many will no doubt play ball at Veterans Park, a memorial area at McInnish Sports Complex that recognizes the service of all Carrolltonians lost too young in their early days of adulthood that also once enjoyed our ballfields and parks across the city,” said Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick. “Forever young, these men and women across our diverse population represent those whom we’ve lost past, present and into the future.”
For more information on the Veterans Park in Carrollton, visit www.cityofcarrollton.com/parksandrec.
Veterans Memorial
Nearly a year later in 2016, the city of Carrollton continued to honor its service members who made their home in the community with a memorial monument outside the Carrollton Senior Center.
“The Senior Center Memorial placed outside the doors overlooking the lake and greenspace provides a reflection point for those visiting our Josey Ranch Lake Complex,” Babick said.
The unveiling ceremony took place on Veterans Day in 2016 and the goal of the monument was to add to the Veterans Luncheon and Independence Day celebration held there annually.
This year’s Independence Day celebration will be a concert and the entire family is invited to enjoy patriotic music provided by The New Horizons Band. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., In-N-Out will be serving free lunches and no registration is required. Come back in the evening to enjoy a free community fireworks display over Josey Ranch Lake at 9:30 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Plaza
More recently in 2019, the city of Carrollton held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Veterans Memorial Plaza located just west of Josey Ranch Lake Library and adjacent to Carrollton’s Green Trail.
“The Veterans Memorial Plaza on Keller Springs Road was a collaborative effort between our local veterans, American Legion Post 597 and Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) post 8923, the parks and recreation board, city council and so many other volunteers who represent the Armed Forces,” Babick said. “The monument features the global conflicts embedded in a large map of the world as well as a kneeling soldier statue that was completed in 2019 to honor and remember those from each branch of the military.”
The memorial honors veterans across all branches of the military who have served around the world. The plaza features five illuminated panels showcasing each military branch and part of the plaza is raised, allowing visitors to view the world map design from an elevated surface.
“These memorials along with the many others throughout the city on display formally and informally serve as gentle reminders of the rocket's red glare and liberty granted to this nation,” Babick said.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.