Carrollton is allocating federal funds to help address the homeless population.
In its fourth year, the city of Carrollton has received a $769,827 grant from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. While it is 10% lower than previous years, Environmental Services Director Cory Heiple said the funding is still sufficient for the city’s initiatives.
The allocated funding must go toward low to moderate income families, Heiple said. For example, a family of four must make under $78,000 to qualify. Additionally, HUD made changes to how the funding can be used. Infrastructure projects are now more limited to the point where Carrollton would not be able to reasonably fund its infrastructure with CDBG funds, Heiple said.
Instead, the city is focusing the funding toward social services. In partnership with Metrocrest Services, $650,000 will be allocated toward homeless prevention services, $180,000 will go toward housing rehabilitation, $95,000 will be allocated for enhanced code enforcement and $10,000 will go toward administrative costs. An additional $165,000 has been budgeted to accompany the federal grant to fund these projects.
Council Member Adam Polter said the funding is very much needed since Carrollton’s homeless population has increased.
Heiple said the population of unsheltered homeless residents has increased by 105%. Homeless students have increased 178%, and the population of residents living in motels has decreased 17%, according to Heiple's presentation.
The funding allocation was unanimously passed.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
