The City of Carrollton has issued a boil water notice after an ATMOS Energy contractor accidentally hit and ruptured a water line at 5th Avenue and Broadway Street earlier this afternoon in Downtown Carrollton. Repairs are being made and City crews have been dispatched. The problem has been isolated and contained in the area from Crosby Road to Northside Drive and from Broadway Street to the north IH-35 service road. All customers in that area are advised to boil water before consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

Carrollton Public Works recognized there was a problem with the water pressure after ATMOS Energy contractors were working in the area. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Carrollton public water system – TX0570034 - to notify all customers in the area to boil their water prior to consumption.


