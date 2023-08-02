The City of Carrollton has issued a boil water notice after an ATMOS Energy contractor accidentally hit and ruptured a water line at 5th Avenue and Broadway Street earlier this afternoon in Downtown Carrollton. Repairs are being made and City crews have been dispatched. The problem has been isolated and contained in the area from Crosby Road to Northside Drive and from Broadway Street to the north IH-35 service road. All customers in that area are advised to boil water before consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).
Carrollton Public Works recognized there was a problem with the water pressure after ATMOS Energy contractors were working in the area. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Carrollton public water system – TX0570034 - to notify all customers in the area to boil their water prior to consumption.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.
Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). Posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail is also appropriate.
For questions concerning this boil water notice, contact Jason Maiden at 972-466-4210.
