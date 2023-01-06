Color Carrollton started in the fall of 2020 as a way for the community to put artwork in places that didn’t have a normal canvas to paint.
Since its founding, the program has placed colorful trash cans in Carrollton’s parks, sports fields, special events and more.
“Trash cans tend to be eyesores, and we wanted to bring them life and add color across the city,” said Kyla Pruitt, recreation supervisor for the city of Carrollton. “We seek out artists twice a year for Color Carrollton, once in the spring and once in the winter, to refresh old trash cans needing to be replaced.”
This year’s Color Carrollton theme is "La Vie Quotidienne: Art of Everyday Life" and was chosen because of Carrollton’s diverse community. The art is meant to prove a sense of home for people in the community when they step into a Carrollton park, Pruitt said.
Participants can sign up to paint one of 16 industrial-size trash cans for Carrollton’s Jimmy Porter Park. Sign up ends on Monday, Jan. 30 at 11:59 p.m. and anyone interested can sign up at cityofcarrollton.com/signupnow. Complete the agreement and email it to Ramiro.Caballero@cityofcarrollton.com. Space for this arts opportunity is limited.
The Color Carrollton program is part of the Art Around Carrollton initiative which features a collection of public and private works of art located indoors and outdoors. This includes murals on exterior walls, sculptures, iron works and monuments throughout the city.
“City Council and staff aim to create an environment where art is accessible for anyone to enjoy, learn about, and be inspired by – thus, Art Around Carrollton was born,” Pruitt said. “The public art initiative, which debuted in spring 2021, operates with a web-based interactive map, complete with photographs of the art pieces, the artists’ names and descriptions of how the artists’ creativity and motivations formed the design.”
An interactive map of each artwork’s location and the story behind it can be found at cityofcarrollton.com/arts by clicking “Arts Initiatives.” As new pieces are added, city staff update the map for users to go out and enjoy the community’s public art.
This year, the city of Carrollton is offering several projects for the community to see and participate in. This includes new art piece installations at the recreation centers, an art show in the spring for local middle school and high school students and an increase in temporary community art through special events.
The city is also in the final stages of planning for a painted mural at Rosemeade Recreation Center and in the process of putting together an arts master plan.
“The goal always will be access,” Pruitt said. “We want residents and visitors to enjoy local art, participate in city cultural programs, and explore their own talents in the pursuit of making our Carrollton community all that much more beautiful.”
For a comprehensive list of arts and culture programs, including the upcoming Chalk Art Festival in May, visit cityofcarrollton.com/arts.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.