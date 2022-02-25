Following a random act of kindness, a video of three Carrollton boys has gone viral.
After Asher Erwin lost his ball, Kylin and Koren Mitchell brought it back to Asher’s house before receiving a hug from Asher for their kindness.
“It got caught on my Ring camera,” Asher’s mother Mary Erwin said. “Kylin and Koren brought his ball back, and Ash decided they needed a hug for that. The best part of the video is Kylin's jump into the video. He's the real MVP here.”
Asher, Kylin and Koren Mitchell have been friends for a couple years, first meeting each other at Polser Elementary School. Kylin and Asher are both currently in second grade while Koren is in fourth.
“Asher and Kylin, my son, have been in school together since Kindergarten,” said Keith Mitchell, Kylin and Koren’s father. “I always tell them we don't see any color. Love is love. We're just representing, and we show love and peace to everyone we come across.”
The video that widely circulated Tik Tok resonated with viewers as a message of how all people should get along in everyday life.
“I'm proud of my boys for living the life we do every day,” Keith Mitchell said. “They didn't even know the camera was on. Integrity is doing the right thing when no one is looking.”
Mary and Keith both said that many of the comments revolved around kids setting an example of overcoming racial barriers.
“It's not the point of view I came from,” Mary Erwin said. “I just see it as kids playing. My point of view was like, 'oh my gosh, he's hugging his friends. I hope they stay like this.' I'm glad they can express feelings. But, everybody takes it for what they think is important and that's okay.”
Click here to watch Mary's original video.
