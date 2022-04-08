To establish a new local standard for whole community engagement, the city of Carrollton has created the Carrollton Disaster Response Alliance (CDRA), a community-wide effort to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters or emergencies within the City.
A CDRA kickoff meeting will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Trinity Room at Crosby Recreation Center (1610 E. Crosby Road). Community members, groups, business owners, and interested individuals are invited to attend to not only learn more about CDRA, but also to sign up to provide resources when able during a future disaster situation.
“A city can no longer assume that assistance from regional and state partners will always be available, especially during a significant event such as the severe back-to-back winter storms in February 2021,” Carrollton Emergency Management Coordinator Elliott Reep said. “During such a statewide disaster, a city may only have available those resources, personnel, and supplies which exist locally.”
The kickoff meeting is open to interested parties willing and able to participate who wish to self-identify and become part of a coordinated program to help themselves and their neighbors during times of disaster.
The CDRA was formed as an umbrella organization under Carrollton’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM) to identify volunteer groups, organizations, places of worship, businesses, nonprofits, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) within the community that are willing and capable of assisting in some form during a disaster, Reep said. During an event that creates unmet needs, the OEM will contact CDRA members, ask for assistance, and facilitate responses to meet the identified needs where possible.
The mission of the CDRA is to “Harness What We Have.” Each CDRA group will choose the areas in which it is willing to assist as well as identify three individuals as a point of contact through whom the OEM can coordinate during an incident to meet urgent needs. These needs might include support for emergency shelter setup and take down, shelter staffing and food, pet care, transportation support, donations management, volunteer management, and more.
No group will be committed to responding during a given event. A request will be sent to the entire CDRA and only those members willing and able should respond. In turn, the OEM will support the groups and organizations who are willing to participate, providing recurring training and practice exercises to all groups supporting a specific function, and organizing regular meetings to maintain open lines of communication in both nonemergency and emergency times.
“Through the Alliance, the OEM will present a list of needs the City of Carrollton would like help with during an emergency event and will then be able to plug in the CDRA groups that have volunteered to potentially help for each need,” Reep said. “This will allow the City and volunteer organizations to coordinate efforts and respond together when a crisis arises.”
Experience has shown that the capability to support many disaster functions during an event exists here in Carrollton, Reep said, but the organizational structure, communication, and operational concepts have not been in place to fully utilize all the people and organizations wanting to assist. The CDRA is the answer.
“Emergency Management is Reep’s wheelhouse,” Carrollton Executive Director of Public Safety Rex Redden said. “Last year, he helped with the storm efforts. He collaborated with other city departments to stand up and operate an emergency warming shelter, helped compile a formal list of lessons learned and recommendations, and began implementing them for future incidents.”
Among additional accomplishments, Reep is a Certified Emergency Manager (CEM) with the International Association of Emergency Managers. This is the top certification in the field of emergency management and is awarded only to those who have shown the requisite number of years of experience, have passed a comprehensive examination, and who have completed and submitted at least six professional contribution projects, as defined in CEM guidance.
For more information and a link to the CDRA survey, visit cityofcarrollton.com/CDRA or call 972-466-3540.
