This week in Carrollton and Lewisville, there will be plenty of opportunities for residents to immerse themselves in the arts, spend time outdoors, or learn education programs at the library. Here are five things to do in the Leader communities during the week of March 26.
Electronic resources for genealogy
Learn about online resources that can help to grow your family tree at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 30 at Hebron and Josey Library. The library offers many resources to assist genealogists of all levels as they strive to complete their family tree and learn more about their history. No registration is required. To learn more about the library’s various genealogy resources as well as programs and events, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library or call 972-466-4800.
Friends of the Carrollton Public Library book sale
Stop by Josey Ranch Lake Library on Friday, March 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to shop for donated books, movies, and music for adults and children. All proceeds benefit and support the Friends of the Carrollton Public Library, whose mission is to support library programming and events for kids, tweens, teens, and adults. Cash, checks, and credit cards are accepted. To learn more, visit www.friendscarrolltonlibrary.org.
"Swan Lake" Act 2 and other works
LakeCities Ballet Theatre will be presenting Tchaikovsky's classical ballet “Swan Lake” Act 2 and other works on Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m. Other works include: “Rodeo” choreographed by former LBT2 Director Lindsay Coe; “Convergent Cycles” choreographed by LBT2 Director, Shanon Tate; “Carmina Burana” choreographed by LBT Director, Kelly Lannin; and more. LBT is known for preserving classical ballet, so there will be a strong presentation of classical dance in this performance. Tickets are $25 and available at lakecitiesballet.org.
"A Slice of Life" art exhibition
The final day to view “A Slice of Life” art exhibition will be on Saturday, April 1. In this exhibition presented by the Visual Art League of Lewisville, members share a glimpse into a day or moment in a person’s life, a memory from another’s life or a memory from their own. Take a stroll through the Education Wing Gallery of the Lewisville Grand Theater to find images that evoke the feeling of connection and understanding in a given life. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Family campout
Join the city of Carrollton for an evening under the stars at the annual family campout from 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1 to 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 2. Joke around with friends and family as you spend quality time outdoors at the R.E. Good Soccer Complex. Registration is required and is available online at cityofcarrollton.com/signupnow or on-site from 3 p.m. until dusk. This event is $10 for residents and $11 for non-residents. There will be giant lawn games, dinner, a bonfire, and a movie. Breakfast will be provided on Sunday while camp is broken down.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
