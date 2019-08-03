The Carrollton Public Library (CPL) will hold a College and Continuing Education Fair from 4:30-7 p.m. on Sept. 5 at Hebron & Josey Library (4220 N. Josey Lane) as part of Carrollton’s continuing efforts to educate and empower community members through free information sessions.
This free event is open to anyone interested in continuing their education, including teenagers, their parents and adults. Learn about admission requirements from statewide college and university representatives. Find out about the cost of tuition, qualifications for financial aid and explore alternative routes in continuing education programs.
Representatives will be on site to speak about campus culture, offered curriculums and to answer career and education questions. Participating Institutions include Abilene Christian University, Amberton University, Dallas Baptist University, Dallas County Community College District (encompassing the Bill J. Priest Institute for Economic Development, Brookhaven, Cedar Valley, Eastfield, El Centro, Health Careers Resource Center, North Lake, Mountain View, Richland, and R. Jan LeCroy Center colleges), DeVry University, Grand Canyon University, Midwestern State University (MSU Texas), Texas A&M University-Commerce, Texas Woman’s University, University of North Texas and University of Texas at Arlington.
In addition to speaking with representatives from the various institutions in attendance, two free information sessions will be presented:
LearningExpress: Study and Improve Your Skills from 5-6 p.m.
Attendees will experience a hands-on, librarian-led overview of CPL’s LearningExpress Library, a comprehensive eLearning resource available to CPL cardholders. The LearningExpress Library offers eCourses, eTests, and eBooks for college entrance exams and other standardized tests (i.e. SAT, PSAT/NMSQT, ACT, TOEFL iBT, and AP exams), software tutorials, General Education Development (GED) and High School Equivalency (HSE) study materials, workplace skills improvement resources, occupation practice exams, U.S. citizenship exam study materials and more.
How to write a research paper from 6-7 p.m.
A librarian-led session for prospective college students and adults pursuing continuing education will share strategic skills for searching scholarly databases and everyday search engines when composing professional presentations or writing academic papers. This session will also introduce citation of sources, formatting standards for different disciplines, reference manuals and resources.
