The Carrollton Public Library is hosting a free Family Health & Wellness Fair Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Josey Ranch Lake Library (1700 Keller Springs Road) to promote National Family Health & Fitness Day in support of the goals of the U.S. Surgeon General’s latest report on physical activity and health.
Local organizations will present their areas of expertise through interactive workshops and health demos, and vendor booths will share information supporting health, physical activity and mind-body practices.
The Carrollton Evening Lions Club and the Carrollton Host Lions Club will be offering free in-person eye screenings for kids and adults. A physical therapist and wellness educator will share with attendees the health benefits, usage techniques and safety practices of essential oils, and how physical therapy can help improve overall well-being and fitness.
A representative from the University of North Texas Health Science Center will present a workshop to promote health literacy. Attendees will explore resources for health information online, learn about the National Library of Medicine’s resource MedlinePlus.gov for videos, tools and information on health topics and discuss health concerns within the community. Health information is available in multiple languages.
Organizations in attendance include the Giving Garden of Carrollton, Harvest Community Garden, J-Hub Consulting, Metrocrest Services, Neurology & Sleep Clinic, UNT Health Science Center and various city departments including representatives from the Carrollton Parks & Recreation and the Environmental Services departments. The event will also offer a do-it-yourself trail mix bar for participants.
