The Carrollton City Council approved alterations to its smoking ordinance on Tuesday.
During a work session presentation, Environmental Services Director Cory Heiple said the city’s smoking ordinance was adopted in 1987 and was updated in 2014 to include vaping and other liquid nicotine products.
The new ordinance clarifies where residents can and cannot smoke in public, including museums, schools, public buildings, hospitals, gas stations, and other locations. It also updates language regarding the definitions listed at the beginning of the ordinance, smoking area requirements, signage, penalties and defenses. Areas of the ordinance were also moved around and aligned with updated city zoning ordinances.
One of the larger clarifications was discerning possession of a nicotine product versus smoking a nicotine product. The City Council clarified with Heiple that possession of an unlit tobacco product or of an e-cigarette that is not in operation is permissible in an area that prohibits smoking. However, smoking in a prohibited area remains prohibited and is punishable by a fine of up to $100.
Regarding smoking exceptions, the ordinance has changed from 30% of a restaurant’s dining area to 15% of a restaurant’s total square-footage. This is to make it easier for health inspectors to ensure restaurants remain in compliance for the smoking ordinance.
