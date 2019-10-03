A Carrollton man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in federal prison for child exploitation.
According to a release from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Joseph Patrick Mosher, 50, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexually exploiting children.
He was also convicted of communicating with a minor online, persuading the minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct, and filming the child without the child’s knowledge.
In addition to his sentence, Mosher must also pay a $50,000 fine, a $10,000 assessment as well as forfeit $50,000 from the sale of his home.
Mosher was indicted for the crime in 2018. ICE officials said Mosher was acting as a host to international foreign exchange students.
According to court documents, a teenager Mosher knew reported to school officials that he believed he had been secretly filmed in a bathroom inside Mosher’s home. After the report, Carrollton police detectives conducted a search warrant at Mosher’s home and seized several hidden cameras and other electronic devices.
After reviewing the devices, police discovered several videos of males in private spaces within the home. Police said it appeared the males had no knowledge of being recorded. Five victims were identified in the recordings.
“On behalf of the Carrollton Police Department, I thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District for partnering with us to protect children from predators like Joseph Patrick Mosher,” said Carrollton Police Chief Derick Miller in a release. “May this sentence bring peace to his victims, and may it encourage others as yet unheard to speak out.”
ICE officials said the case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marisa J. Miller, Eastern District of Texas. The investigation was conducted under the Homeland Security Investigation’s (HSI) Operation Predator, an international initiative to protect children from sexual predators.
