Election Day on May 6 is quickly approaching and on the ballot are candidates for Carrollton Mayor and Carrollton City Council with a seat each for Place 2, Place 4, and Place 6. Early voting occurs Monday, April 24 through Tuesday, May 2.
Voters can access specific voting information regarding times and locations through their respective county websites in Collin, Denton, or Dallas County.
Learn more about your candidates below.
Why are you running?
MAYOR
STEVE BABICK: As the incumbent running for Re-Election, we have so many positive things in motion and I am running to keep the momentum strong on our “work-in-process.” I have a long-standing results-oriented record of service, proven leadership to build a consensus with Council, responsiveness and transparency to residents and businesses, and unsurpassed engagement-level with the community – attending through virtually all events. My record of service and experience provides an unwavering and unflappable vision for the city, ensuring a bright future for all… Our Work is Not Done – read more at www.Babick4Carrollton.com.
ADAM POLTER: I am running because, as a current city councilman, I have seen firsthand the results of bad leadership, and I care too much about my city to stand by and not challenge the status quo! Current leadership has repeatedly shown they value political expediency and doing favors over the best interests of the city. Also, Carrollton's City Council is dysfunctional as groupthink is pervasive, with most of the sitting members too afraid to vote in such a way that might go against the mayor, staff's recommendations, or might result in them being part of the minority in a 6-1, 5-2, or 4-3 vote. Courage is missing on Carrollton City Council, and that is what I hope to restore.
From a more practical standpoint, our city is not agile and is failing to adapt and keep up in order to remain competitive and deliver the greatest value to our residents and business-owners. For example, we have several infrastructure projects that were funded ten years ago, in 2013, but have yet to be completed and, in some cases, have yet to break ground. Some will suggest they are proud of how lean Carrollton city government is, and how we do more with less. From my observation, we are doing LESS with LESS.
Speaking of less, our police department is shorthanded almost two full shifts and we are having difficulty retaining officers because of our current pay structure and lack of basic benefits such as tuition reimbursement and paid holidays. We are also failing to fully utilize available technology options such as the Flock cameras which can act as a force multiplier for a lean police force. We also suffer from a fire department that lacks diversity with over 90% of the firefighters being white and with only one female firefighter.
We are Carrollton, and we can do better!
YOUNG SUNG: I would like to set a precedent for the city of Carrollton. Despite being a majority minority city, there has never been a minority mayor in over 100 years. It is time for a change. I would like to promote initiatives to improve our public safety, improve infrastructure, promote economic development, and enhance education for our citizens.
PLACE 2
JASON CARPENTER: My service to our city over the years as chair of Planning and Zoning Commission, chair of Traffic Advisory Committee and as a member of the Capital Improvements Plan Advisory Committee has motivated me to step up and serve all residents in Carrollton as their elected representative. I believe my demonstrated experience and leadership has prepared me for this office and I look forward to serving the citizens of Carrollton.
EDDIE LOPEZ: I am running for city council because I feel the status quo that currently exists is detrimental to the growth of our city.
PLACE 4
ANDREW PALACIOS: I am running for re-election to the City Council for the City of Carrollton, Place 4, an at-large seat. It has been an immense honor to serve as your Mayor Pro Tem for the past year, as your Councilmember for Place 4 for the past three years, and on various committees, including my role as Chair of the Audit/Finance Committee for the past two years. This experience has provided me with the essential skills to tackle any challenges our city may encounter in the future.
BRITTNEY VERDELL: As a social worker, I have dedicated my life to being an advocate for those who are most vulnerable. I have seen firsthand the struggles that families in communities face. They need someone who will not only listen to them, but they need someone who will truly fight for them. That is why I am running for City Council - it's an extension of my passion to be a true advocate for all members of our community. The people of our city know that I am committed to making a positive difference in the lives of the residents of Carrollton, and I am eager to serve as their City Council member.
PLACE 6
DAISY PALOMO: I am motivated to run for office to make sure that we continue to have a safe community to live in. I want to see our community and its residents prosper. Keeping low tax rates and encouraging economic growth are critical to Carrollton. I am a fifth generation Texan and was born and raised in Dallas, TX. I grew up in a single parent home with very limited economic means. I was the first in my family to go to college and I’m proud to say I fought hard and earned my MBA in 2006. I am running because I want to make changes for the best in our city. I also want to inspire other young ladies and men to pursue more civic engagement and become thriving members of our city. I want to make a difference and leave Carrollton better than it was yesterday.
MIKE DOOLING: I have led a lifetime of service. For the last eight years, I have stepped up locally, regularly attending city council meetings and work sessions, Attending various board and commission meetings, and traveling to Austin to discuss legislative matters with our legislature members. I believe in being informed and involved and that the role of a council member is to represent all the people of Carrollton.
We can do better as a city, and I will work to improve transparency and interaction between the community and the city. Through the years, I have learned the importance of people making a difference in their community. I appreciate the value of conviction and compromise, and most importantly, I believe we need to listen to each other. We must bring people together from all walks of life and find common ground. Our city is diverse, and it's time we celebrate that diversity instead of allowing it to divide us.
What is your history of involvement in the community?
MAYOR
STEVE BABICK: I have served the city through school district PTA/Booster clubs from an early age of my children — supporting CFBISD’s First Lego League STEM club in the district with my kids in 5th grade — along with becoming a CFBISD Ambassador. Serving my Neighborhood Association as Block Captain/Crime Watch, Treasurer and President while also servicing on Carrollton Boards and Commissions (Historic Preservation Advisory Committee, Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone — TIRZ, and Property Standards Board/Board of Adjustments), I was encouraged by the community to run for Council in 2014. I have served on council since 2014, prior to running for Mayor in CY2022 under a Special Election to complete Denton County Commissioner Falconer’s term as Mayor. During my term on council and as Mayor, I have served on virtually all Boards and Commissions as liaison to our citizen volunteers, served as Chair to all Council Committees and represented the city on community non-profit and chamber of commerce organizations supporting local concerns. Additionally, I have and/or currently serve on the Regional Transportation Council, the Trinity River Authority & Regional Wastewater board, the the Regional Mobility Coalition, the North Texas Council of Governments (COG), the North Texas Commission, the Metrocrest Mayor's Council and the Metroplex Mayor's Advisory Committee including focus on our Veteran’s Committee and Blue Ribbon committees. Active through my church, a member of the rotary and a member of the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association and Firefighters Academy Alumni Associations, my family and I have a strong record of community service for 30+ years.
ADAM POLTER: Current Carrollton City Council Member, Place 2; 1987 to 1991 – U.S. Army; Desert Storm combat veteran; 21-year Carrollton resident; Provided pro bono IT design and project management services to Children’s Advocacy Center of Denton County/North Texas during construction of their new facility; Lobbied TCEQ (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) to prevent/limit expansion of Camelot Landfill on Carrollton’s NW border; Fought successfully to preserve Carrollton’s green space and rallied nearly 2000 residents to save Indian Creek Golf Course, the only public amenity in Carrollton that pays for itself, from being closed and sold off to developers; Nextdoor.com Neighborhood Founder and Community Lead; Two years on Carrollton’s Parks Board including one year as liaison to the Capital Improvement Plan Advisory Committee; Successfully lobbied Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) to expand public transportation access to NW Carrollton, west of Josey and north of Frankford; Graduate of Leadership Metrocrest and Leadership North Texas; Graduate of Carrollton Citizens Fire Academy; Graduate of Carrollton Citizens Police Academy; Regular volunteer and ambassador for Metrocrest Services. Also, a volunteer member of the Metrocrest Services board nominating committee. Currently providing pro bono IT design and consulting services to Metrocrest Services as they construct their new HQ facility off Josey Ln, just north of Beltline. Expected opening in May ’23; Lovepacs and Sack Summer Hunger volunteer helping to fight childhood food insecurity; United Way charity golf event and campaign organizer; Four-time Denton County Election Judge; Member of Denton County Medical Reserve Corp having volunteered at numerous are COVID-19 vaccine clinics; Member of Denton County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT); Member of Carrollton Disaster Response Alliance; Member of Metrocrest Services Homeless Alliance and participant in every Point-in-Time (PiT) unsheltered homeless count since 2019; Served on Transit-Oriented Development Committee; Chair of Environmental Distinction Award Committee; Serving on Technology Committee; Member of the Carrollton American Legion, Post 597.
YOUNG SUNG: Served in City of Carrollton Capital Improvements Plan Advisory Committee; Member of the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Rotary Club; Honor to have served on the DFW Meals on Wheels; Sponsor of the Newman Smith High School Exchange Student of South Korea; Former member of the Metrocrest and Korean Chamber of Commerce.
PLACE 2
JASON CARPENTER: I have served my community in the following capacities: former chair of Planning and Zoning Commission, former chair of Traffic Advisory Committee, former member of Capital Improvements Plan Advisory Committee, and graduate of Carrollton Citizens’ Police Academy
EDDIE LOPEZ: I have been involved with the American Legion in Carrollton since 2017. I was the historian and moved up to 1st VIce Commander and am now the current commander.
PLACE 4
ANDREW PALACIOS: Four years ago, before my journey to the council, I was featured in the Carrollton Leader as a volunteer and educator in the "Bridging the Gap" article. It's like opening a time capsule, showcasing my genuine involvement in our community long before I took public office. The article highlights my time serving on Carrollton's Capital Improvements Plan Advisory Committee (CIPAC) and as a member of the CarrolltonCitizen Police Academy Alumni Association. Although the answers are from four years ago, they still offer a glimpse into who I am as a person beyond my platform. I enjoy spending time with my family, meeting new people, overcoming challenges, and celebrating others' success. It is a fun and authentic snapshot of who I am, and I thought it would be great to share it with all of you!
Additionally, as featured in the Carrollton Leader in 2020, before my time on Council, I was part of an effort to prevent violence through education. I took this responsibility to heart, reaching out to various communities, not just Spanish-speaking ones, to understand their needs and opinions. This resulted in a trilingual community event - Carrollton's first multi-language active shooter response training event. This personal experience highlighted the value of listening to others and implementing their suggestions.
As the most tenured Councilmember running for re-election, I am also devoted to mentoring and helping newer council members navigate their upcoming leadership positions. Having gained valuable experience and knowledge of the inner workings of our city government during my first term, I am eager to provide continued leadership, see our vision and strategies through, and ensure certain projects reach completion. This includes initiatives like continuing to leverage opportunities around transit-oriented development, increasing the property and sales tax base, improving accessibility to our services, and enhancing the reputation of our city brand.
BRITTNEY VERDELL: My daughter is a former girl scout and I have given my time in several areas of service.
PLACE 6
DAISY PALOMO: I am an advocate for youth and promoting higher education to open more doors of opportunity and financial freedom; I volunteer as a guest speaker at CFBISD high schools to share my journey and present the opportunity for teens to reach higher and dream big; I am a board member for Grace Christian Preschool of Carrollton; I am a classroom facilitator for the Make It Count (formerly Bea's Kids) program where I teach character development to 9th and 11th graders in CFBISD; I am an active volunteer in our community outreach through the church where my husband and I are part of the pastoral team, specific to youth and young adults; I volunteer with the Thanksgiving Day Soup Kitchen who feeds thousands on Thanksgiving, but also provides meals year round to seniors and shelters; I volunteer with our Police Department at various events and graduated from the Citizens Police Academy; I am currently in the 9th class of Citizens Fire Academy; I attend city council meetings and engage with our city staff and management; I am a proud mother of a future marine (June2023) and am the Chaplain for the American Legion Auxiliary Post 597.
MIKE DOOLING: Carrollton American Legion Post 597; Airborne Angel Cadets of Texas; Honor Flight; Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery; Habitat for Humanity; Metrocrest Services; Stack-Up.org; Co-Founder of Military Veterans Network at work to coordinate with local veterans' service organizations; Team Rubicon GreyShirt disaster response strike teams across the country; Savoy Josey Ranch Neighborhood Association board; 2018 Carrollton Citizens Fire Academy; 2019 Carrollton Citizens Police Academy; Dallas County Grand Jury; 2021-present Mayor's Advisory Council (now Citizens Government Academy); Carrollton Disaster Response Alliance (CDRA).
What are some things voters should know about you?
MAYOR
STEVE BABICK: I come from a typical Carrollton family, where we raised our 2 kids in public schools with one now graduated from Texas Tech (Michael) and one from Texas A&M (Sarah), two dogs and a cat. We attend St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church (where we were married, kids baptized, first communion and confirmation) and have welcomed a daughter-in-law (Kaleigh Putter) to the family in the last two years.
I was raised from a large, blended military family of five kids, four step siblings where virtually all grandparents, uncles and aunts, parents, and brothers and sisters have served or married into military families – inspired by a grandfather (Stallings) who lost his life in WWII and earned the Purple Heart and Distinguished Service awards and family of immigrants from Croatia (Babick). Such tradition and service motivated my earning of Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow, while in Scouting.
As a graduate of Florida State University (Finance & Accounting) and MBA while working full time from Amber University I was well equipped early to augment hard work for a successful career. Professionally, as a Finance Executive starting my career at Texas Instruments where we spun off a Technology Company, went through IPO and grew through acquisition and M&A, I have also launched, funded and mentored several small startup and mid-cap companies through the Dallas Entrepreneur Center, Addison Treehouse and more.
I am a member of the Forbes Finance Committee and a contributing author as well as a graduate of the Harvard, Kennedy School of Leadership Certificate program sponsored by Bloomberg Philanthropies.
ADAM POLTER: I am a 3rd generation Texan that grew up just fifteen minutes away in Dallas. I learned to be service minded directly from the example set by my parents and grandparents. At a young age I accompanied my grandmother as she delivered Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors, and I saw my own mother dedicate herself and her time to the PTA, to the Dallas Resource Center, the Visiting Nurse Association, the League of Women Voters of Dallas, the Women’s Foundation, and many other causes and organizations. My grandfather on my father’s side, and also my father, served our country, in the military, with my grandfather enlisting in the Navy, and my father having served in the Army Medical Corp. After retiring, my father, a gastroenterologist, continued to provide free medical services to indigent patients for several years on a salary of $1 per year. These are the amazing examples I had the opportunity to follow.
I also enjoy being active to include golf, disc golf, long bike rides on our area trails, walks, working out at the gym or one of our rec centers, keeping my 18-year-old truck running, and smoking the occasional brisket. I invite you to also visit my campaign website at https://adampolter.com where you can learn more about me, my campaign, and most importantly my priorities for our city and my vision for moving Carrollton forward.
YOUNG SUNG: My name is Young Sung, and I am a proud resident and business owner in the city of Carrollton. I have lived and worked in this vibrant community for many years, and it has been a privilege to call it my home. I, my wife, and my daughter, graduated from Newman Smith High School in 1985, 1990, and 2020 respectively. My son is also in the US Army as an intel analyst.
It was here in Carrollton that I learned the importance of hard work, community involvement, and dedication to excellence. Over the years, I have been fortunate to witness the growth and development of Carrollton. I am honored to have the chance to serve my fellow residents and work towards building a brighter future for Carrollton.
PLACE 2
JASON CARPENTER: I believe serving others is one of the greatest opportunities we each have as we live, work, and interact with each other as a community. I believe elected officials work for the community and should seek to serve their community to the best of their ability. I believe I have demonstrated this over the years of service to Carrollton and fully intend to continue that service as your elected councilmember.
EDDIE LOPEZ: I am a US Marine veteran. I'm married to Monica and we have four children and three grandchildren.
PLACE 4
ANDREW PALACIOS: As the only Councilmember fluent in both spoken and written Spanish and English, I am deeply committed to the progress and safety of our diverse community. While serving on Council in 2021, I participated in a Univision 23 interview during a Drowning Prevention Event. As a parent of two children, I remain focused on aligning our city's resources with the essential services and needs of our residents, such as parks, police and fire, sidewalks and streets.
In this particular instance, I discussed aquatic safety and drowning prevention in Carrollton. By conducting the interview entirely in Spanish, I showcased my genuine dedication to bridging language barriers and fostering a united community. My leadership goes beyond titles; it is guided by my heart and integrity. My voting record serves as concrete evidence of my commitment to public safety, which, as summertime approaches, includes ensuring the safety of our children when they visit our city's fantastic amenities like our parks.
BRITTNEY VERDELL: Voters should know that I am committed and value serving others. I truly enjoy being a mom and a social worker.
PLACE 6
DAISY PALOMO: I work hard for what I believe in and for everything I have. I am just like all the working-class residents in Carrollton and would be honored to serve on City Council to give everyone a voice.
MIKE DOOLING: My professional and volunteer experiences have taught me: to listen, to ask the right questions, to discuss new ideas, possibilities, to collaborate and engage, to identify BRIDGES so we FIND SOLUTIONS.
What are your top priorities as a candidate?
MAYOR
STEVE BABICK: My #CarrolltonPRIDE campaign is grounded on Fiscal Transparency and Accountability, to be the Community that Families and Businesses want to call home through focus on three key areas of #DestinationCarrollton, #CarrolltonExperience, and #Silverline.
My Priority Details include:
P – Public Safety: To keep our People, Places and Things Safe and Secure through investment in Police and Fire to ensure our #FirstResponders have the tools of the trade to keep us safe and to ensure we have their back to keep them safe.
R – Redevelopment Renaissance: Turning what was “old” new again and fueling our Renaissance to bring vibrancy back to Carrollton with bustling, cosmopolitan shopping and commercial spaces and quiet, safe neighborhoods.
I – Infrastructure: Ensuring care, maintenance and rehabilitation of Infrastructure that is seen and unseen, including Streets, Alley, Walks, Sewage, Water, Facilities and Cyber networks to ensure a sustainable community that can support a thriving local economy as an asset vs. liability.
D – Diversity: Leveraging our diverse community as an asset to attract investment catering to our broad ethnic population and allowing all to live in harmony with one another.
E – Economic Development: Leverage ROI-Based AAA Policies and fiscal budgets to ensure we attract investment, to grow the tax base, fuel Sales & Use Tax and keep the tax burden on resident’s low.
ADAM POLTER: Combatting Fentanyl and drug overdoses has to be the top priority because that has caused more preventable deaths of Carrollton’s youngest residents than anything else these past six months. While eliminating this scourge is all but impossible, we damn sure are going to try and do the best with the resources we can muster. This starts by getting CPD fully staffed to the 182-officer level, of which we are currently operating closer to 155. We will rejoin the area drug task force, and dedicate the resources required to attack this problem and make Carrollton a very unwelcome community for those that want to distribute drugs here. This has to include quarterly drug education and interdiction programs, both hosted by the city and the schools.
CFBISD also has to address their truancy policies and enforcement. Carrollton also needs to invest more in South Carrollton to help lift some of these neighborhoods up and provide alternatives where these kids can spend time after school and on weekends participating in activities and in surroundings that support their educational goals, promotes physical and mental health, and helps them build the self-esteem and tools to combat peer pressure that so often leads to drug use. Carrollton should also partner with organizations like the Recovery Resource Council’s Overdose Response Team (ORT), to provide aftercare and services for those kids who do survive an overdose, so that they reenter the schools and community with the support and backing that can help prevent them from using again.
My next priority is addressing the concept that Carrollton is somehow doing more with less, compared to other cities around us. I’m of the belief that Carrollton is doing less with less. I believe that is shown in CPD’s staffing, and our inability to cover any of the overlapping beats. I believe it is evident in the pace with which we complete already funded projects, with some taking more than ten years to break ground and thus delaying any value that would be realized by the community upon their completion. I also believe that we are doing less with less when some basic maintenance tasks go unfixed. For example, for a city of our size, I would expect us to have an HVAC trained tech on staff. It is my understanding that we don’t. To address this, we have to fight to create a new mindset, and have many serious discussions about Carrollton’s value proposition and the contract that we have with our residents and business owners. We need to deliver more, we need to deliver in a timelier fashion, and we need to do so in such a way that it protects and where possible enhances the quality of life of our residents.
My third priority is that Carrollton MUST become competitive. Addressing this will require approaching it from many angles. We must modernize and present a more contemporary, energetic, and vibrant city. We must expand and become much more creative in our economic development efforts to create opportunities for Carrollton to stand out. We also must create DESTINATIONS in Carrollton that draw people to our city, instead of them simply passing through on our highways and streets on their way to somewhere else.
YOUNG SUNG: Public Safety - I would promote policy initiatives that focus on building relationships between police officers and community members. This approach can help to increase trust and cooperation between the police and the public, which can in turn lead to safer neighborhoods. Some examples include-
Ensure that the communities receive training to prevent school shootings and other violent incidents. This would involve working with community leaders and law enforcement agencies to develop training programs that are culturally sensitive and effective.
I would focus on addressing the root causes of crime, such as poverty, lack of education, and substance abuse. This could involve investing in education and job training programs, supporting substance abuse treatment programs, and working with community organizations to provide resources and support to those in need.
Repurpose vacant retail spaces, such as the one close to RL Turner High School and old Downtown Carrollton, into satellite offices for our police officers. This would involve working with property owners, city officials, and community members to identify and repurpose these spaces.
Develop a program to hire more paid community outreach directors to promote civic engagement and ensure that all voices are heard. These directors would work with residents and community organizations to provide information and resources, and to identify and address community concerns.
I would invest in smart technology, such as better surveillance cameras, dash and body cameras, license plate readers, and shot detection systems, to help police quickly respond to incidents and prevent crime.
Improve Infrastructure - I believe that improving our infrastructure is critical to creating a more efficient, sustainable, and resilient city that benefits all residents. Here's how I plan to achieve this:
Continuing and Expanding Grant Programs: I would continue and expand grant programs aimed at improving our older communities. This will involve working closely with community leaders, property owners, and other stakeholders to identify areas that require immediate attention and prioritize funding for infrastructure projects.
Updating Sewage and Trash Systems: I would prioritize updating our sewage and trash systems to ensure that they meet the needs of our growing population and proactively address any future waste-related challenges that may arise. This will involve investing in new technologies and processes to make these systems more efficient and sustainable.
Updating Transportation Systems: I would work to update our transportation systems to make them more commuter-friendly, such as by improving access to DART and the A-Train. This will involve investing in new infrastructure projects, such as new transit stations and improved road networks, as well as promoting the use of alternative transportation methods such as biking and walking.
Improving Roads and Bridges: I would prioritize improving our roads and bridges to ensure that they are safe, efficient, and able to support the needs of our growing population.
Embracing New Software and Technologies: I would embrace new software and technologies to reduce construction and wait times. This will involve working with tech companies to develop new solutions that can help streamline the construction process and improve the overall efficiency of our infrastructure projects.
Economic development - I believe that creating a thriving business environment is critical to the growth and success of our city. One of my top priorities in this area would be to increase the tax base while lowering the tax rate by:
Encouraging Density: By promoting mixed-use development and transit-oriented development, we can make the most of our limited space and create vibrant, walkable communities that attract both residents and businesses. Additionally, by providing affordable housing options, we can ensure that the workforce has access to quality housing that is close to job opportunities.
Attracting International Businesses: Attracting international businesses to our city will help create high paying jobs and new opportunities for our residents. I have prior experience in bringing international companies, such as Daewoo and GS Global, into Carrollton, and I will leverage that knowledge to attract more businesses.
Enhancing Local Businesses: Supporting and growing existing local businesses is just as important as attracting new ones. I will work to create a business-friendly environment that reduces regulatory burdens and provides incentives for businesses to invest in our city. This will involve streamlining permitting processes, providing resources for small businesses, and supporting entrepreneurship.
Education - I believe that education is crucial to the success of our city. Here's how I plan to achieve this:
Collaboration with Educational Entities: I would collaborate with the Carrollton Independent School District and other educational entities to ensure that they work together towards a common goal of providing high-quality education for all students. I would also work to ensure that all educational entities have equal representation and a voice at City Hall
Supporting Teachers: I would advocate for more support and resources for teachers, including competitive salaries. This would help to attract and retain high-quality teachers and improve the overall quality of education.
Community Engagement: I would engage with parents, community organizations, and local businesses to promote a culture of education and support for all residents. I would prioritize inclusive communication, regardless of English proficiency, by implementing an outreach program that ensures translation access to crucial information and public service announcements.
PLACE 2
JASON CARPENTER: Carrollton must continue to manage the budget wisely and continue to reduce taxes. While doing this, we must continue to keep public safety the number one priority in our community. Finally, we must continue to encourage development in our city which includes new development as well as redevelopment of our aging infrastructure.
EDDIE LOPEZ: My top priorities will be safety, infrastructure and transparency.
PLACE 4
ANDREW PALACIOS: As a candidate for Place 4, I stand out as the only proven choice with a track record of delivering tangible results. My top priorities as I seek re-election are:
Prosperity and Financial Responsibility: I will continue to support initiatives that strengthen our city's financial standing, enhance our tax base, and bring new job opportunities to our area. My community involvement and consistent voting record over the past three years already demonstrate this commitment.
A Stronger, More United Community: As the sole incumbent in the Place 4 race, I have worked tirelessly to make our city a desirable destination for families and businesses. I will maintain my focus on improving our infrastructure, including parks, city green spaces, trails, sidewalks, and roads, to foster a lively and interconnected community.
Enhanced Safety and Reduced Crime: Public safety is a crucial aspect of my campaign, which is why I have consistently supported our police and fire departments. My dedication to this cause is evident in my participation in the Citizens Police Academy, Class #54 in 2018 before my Council tenure, and the Citizens Fire Academy #7 in 2022 during my time on Council. My voting record shows my commitment to supporting our first responders and ensuring they have the necessary training and resources to protect our families.
BRITTNEY VERDELL: My vision for this city is simple: I want to make Carrollton a thriving place to live, work, and raise a family. I believe that by working together, we can build a brighter future for our community.
To achieve this goal, I will focus on several key priorities. First and foremost, I will work to improve the quality of life for our residents by promoting economic growth, ensuring safety and security, and improving social services. I will also work to promote more job opportunities within the city, and I will support small businesses to ensure that our city remains affordable and accessible to all.
PLACE 6
DAISY PALOMO: Public Safety – I will advocate for our first responders and make sure they receive all the resources they need to do their difficult jobs well. Forging strong relationships with our city and the CFB school district - I would like to bridge the gap between city council and the CFBISD school board and engage and share municipal inputs with the school board trustees. Economic Development – I want to ensure to foster economic growth and development in Carrollton by inviting great businesses here. At the same time, I want to maintain full transparency and remain fiscally responsible with city funds and budget. My overarching goal is to keep our community informed, get questions answered and be a strong advocate for our residents. A thriving community is important to me and will remain at the center of all my proposed initiatives.
MIKE DOOLING: Public Safety: Carrollton PD is 25 officers short-staffed. We need to understand why. Is this the same problem plaguing hiring companies across the country right now, or is there something systemic with the city and/or departments we can address locally? I am also committed to improving public safety in our community by working closely with law enforcement and community leaders to address issues like crime prevention and emergency preparedness. We must ensure that all residents feel safe and secure in their neighborhoods and have access to the resources they need to stay informed and protected. We need to work on educating our community on the dangers of Fentanyl while trying to eliminate this problem. Improved Infrastructure: When the city builds something, it is responsible for maintaining it. We need to ensure timely maintenance and repairs and transparency of such efforts. We can better balance the new development with the old's maintenance.
Property Rights & Taxes: We must be responsible stewards of our taxpayer dollars. We have had nine years of property tax reductions, and I want to see us continue, if not improve on that trend. We must continually reevaluate our priorities and responsibilities. Further, we should send representatives to Austin and DC to learn and advocate for our city through the legislative process, supporting helpful bills and policies.
Economic Development: A couple of years ago, Carrollton reached a threshold where over half the city’s tax revenue was now from business, not residential property taxes. This is a good thing, as it provides a level of relief for homeowners. We need to continue development in Carrollton to maintain growth, although we need to ensure that locally-owned, small businesses can call Carrollton home. We can continue to encourage larger businesses to make our city home. Still, we must keep our finger on the pulse of small businesses, as they are the lifeblood of the Carrollton economic engine. Carrollton is now landlocked and can no longer grow free, so growth must be via in-fill and redevelopment. As we redevelop, the housing shortage requires us to become more housing-dense in some areas. This will be a painful stage in Carrollton as we become more urban.
What do you think the city’s top priorities should be at this stage of its growth?
MAYOR
STEVE BABICK: As a large city (top 25 city in Texas) in a larger metroplex, Carrollton is approaching build-out, aging infrastructure and outside influences challenging our Police as they keep us safe. The City should be (and is) focusing on all three of these areas as fundamental levers to continue to be the community that families and businesses want to call home.
Approaching Buildout: With vacant parcels spoken for, and infill redevelopment fueling a Carrollton Renaissance, I will continue to add fuel to this Renaissance to ensure the Carrollton of tomorrow is brighter and more vibrant than today as we transform our front door through a $1B www.trinitymillsstation.com development at IH35/PGBT to the west and a cypress waters type development on the east at NTTA/PGBT. This transformation will bring 3,500-5,000 new high paying jobs to the area and $17M in annual property tax from commercial payers to shift the tax burden off residents and fund incremental Police & Firefighter resources to keep us safe along with Sales Tax revenue to augment amenities to enhance infrastructure and the #CarrolltonExperience.
Infrastructure – we have invested 3X the 10-year average and 2X prior year on infrastructure in the current fiscal year along with a voter approved $132M bond to fund 5-years of repair and replacement that augments $25M+ of excess sales tax per year that has been put aside to fund Infrastructure. This fiscally conservative approach has ensured our debt service remains low, allows us to reduce tax rates to citizens and bring our data-driven report card on Infrastructure up by almost a full letter grade for streets, alleys, sidewalks, sewage, parks and facilities.
Public Safety – The urban sprawl and mass immigration from other States into Texas has created pressures on our Police and Firefighter first responders. Fentanyl coming from Mexico along IH35 enroute to other states has also begun infiltrating our schools throughout the DFW area and Carrollton is not immune. With ~20 vacancies in our Police Force, I am committed to ensuring competitive wages, results-oriented recruiting and retention and ensuring they have the tools of the trade and best-in-class training to take a bite out of Crime. Attracting and Retaining a Qualified, Motivated Team where we are the sought-after Department will continue to be my priority to ensure Homelessness and Fentanyl among other emerging trends are minimized in Carrollton.
ADAM POLTER: I believe that every ten years or so, a city, such as Carrollton, should take a deep dive into operations, the character of the city, its brand and reputation, its competitiveness relative to nearby competing cities, and complete a full SWOT analysis where we establish the city’s Strengths, identify its Weaknesses, acknowledge the available or future Opportunities, and expose any foreseeable Threats. This should be complemented with a wide variety of public input and feedback from residents and our business owners/operators, providing as many differing perspectives as possible. The results should be both a short-term action plan, and a long-term strategic plan. This is an imperative for both staff and Council and represents a tool that would be invaluable as we seek to shape Carrollton’s path forward.
At this stage of growth, Carrollton’s neighborhoods and industrial areas are aging and Carrollton is mostly built out and defined geographically. The path to progress lies in redevelopment, modernization, and redefining our city in such a way that we have a recognizable and appealing identity and brand with whom others want to be associated. Currently, Carrollton has a trite and overused tagline, “The city where families and businesses want to call home.” This seems to be where our branding and identity ends, and to me that is both a weakness and an opportunity. I believe Carrollton has the exciting opportunity to define itself as it is today, and also define what Carrollton is going to be tomorrow.
YOUNG SUNG: I believe that the city's top priorities at this stage of its growth should include investing in more domestic and international business. By doing so, we can create more job opportunities for our residents, increase the tax base, and promote economic growth.
PLACE 2
JASON CARPENTER: We must continue to invest in and continue to encourage investment by others in Carrollton. We have an amazing city, in a prime location within the Metroplex and capitalizing on our assets should continue to be a priority. We have tremendous opportunities in our transit oriented districts as well as in our city gateways that will continue to enhance the image of and opportunities for Carrollton.
EDDIE LOPEZ: The top issue at this stage is becoming a destination city and not just a pass-through city. Carrolltonoffers very little to attract residents or visitors. We don't have a movie theater, an indoor or outdoor music venue or anything substantial. People drive through Carrollton to go to Plano, The Colony, Frisco, etc. to get to their destination.
PLACE 4
ANDREW PALACIOS: At this stage of Carrollton's growth, one of the top priorities should be addressing the city's infrastructure needs. We face multiple challenges, including aging infrastructure stock, limited funding, labor and material shortages, rising material costs, and varying infrastructure life spans. The presence of a large amount of pre-1990s development, inconsistent design standards from before the late 1980s, and dynamic soils only serve to complicate the situation further.
To tackle this priority, I will advocate for ongoing evaluation of our city's infrastructure, such as our trail network, roads, and sidewalks. This continuous assessment will enable us to identify which areas require the most improvement, which areas stand to benefit from strategic investments, and which areas present the greatest challenges.
Another pressing priority is enhancing the fiber and cable infrastructure at several key locations. Carrollton's expanding network of on-street facilities forms vital connections between destinations and other trail infrastructure. We must consistently maintain and develop this infrastructure throughout the city.
Our trail system consists of various trail types and supporting infrastructure, including hike and bike trails, on-street bikeways, crossings, sidewalk connectors, trailheads, portals, and branding. As a candidate seeking re-election, I will continue to vote for and support reinvestment in our city to maintain and upgrade these essential infrastructure elements.
Furthermore, I prioritize the responsible care and maintenance of our infrastructure. I firmly believe that reinvesting in our infrastructure, along with core city services like police and fire, is crucial for sustaining a thriving, diverse financial base while being excellent stewards of city resources. This approach will help us offer a high quality of life where all residents feel safe, valued, and respected.
Drawing from my in-depth understanding of the scale and scope needed to maintain and improve Carrollton's infrastructure, I am dedicated to ensuring that postponing crucial maintenance is not employed as a method to balance the budget. Rather, I believe that infrastructure projects aligning with the city council's strategic goals and promoting community sustainability should be expedited when lower interest rates and construction costs can generate savings for the city, all while preserving fund balance and complying with other financial policy requirements.
BRITTNEY VERDELL: Addressing Fentanyl, improving infrastructure, and bringing in diverse business.
PLACE 6
DAISY PALOMO: Public Safety should always be a top priority for Carrollton. As we continue to grow, we need to ensure our first responders staffing levels also correspond to the growth. We also need to stay fiscally conservative and transparent with our constituents.
MIKE DOOLING: Public safety, improved infrastructure, economic development, and careful development to maintain Carrollton’s unique charm while becoming more urban.
Do you think the city is heading in the right direction, why or why not?
MAYOR
STEVE BABICK: Yes, the”work-in-process” Carrollton Renaissance from Redevelopment and Economic Development into our city (such as the $1B www.trinitymillsstation.com) has created a healthier local economy than we have ever had. This bustle and transformation is being seen daily and the front-door transformation at IH35 & PGBT will further redefine our commercial district while protecting the sanctity of our single family home neighborhoods and greenspace trails connecting them.
Our Future is very bright with 9-straight years of tax rate cuts, incremental investment in infrastructure and continued economic development initiatives to attract outside investment that will enhance our #CarrolltonExperience with Amenities, Improvements and New venues planned to bring a new and #DestinationCarrollton that includes the Vintage Rail Road service from Grapevine, a Klyde Warren Park experience at Trinity Mills and an Arbor-Hills type venue at Frankford & IH35 via our enhanced Trail System, Kayak/Canoe course, Zip Lines and small group outside conference & firepit for outdoor performances and greenspace reflection.
ADAM POLTER: I do not believe the city is heading in the right direction. I believe we are surviving, not thriving. We are stagnating by clinging to the status quo and suffering from uninspired leadership and dysfunction on Council. Instead of doing more with less, Carrollton is doing less with less and it is showing. Our police department is shorthanded, we’re being irresponsible with some of our incentives, we’re not spending equitably between north and south Carrollton, and we have a transit-oriented district where residents are not comfortable using the transit despite the $40M each year that Carrollton is dedicating to DART. These are tough problems that will require new ideas and strong leadership to tackle. Join me and let’s shake free of those tethers that are holding Carrollton back.
YOUNG SUNG: Yes we are, but we can be better because of my point stated above. We need to be proactively engaging in more domestic businesses while also recruiting international businesses to create more opportunities and high paying job growth.
PLACE 2
JASON CARPENTER: Yes, Carrollton has made great progress over the last few decades, but there is so much potential to continue to do more and we must not waste the opportunities we have. As your elected council member I want to continue the trends we’ve seen of increased development in our transit oriented districts and city gateways as well as continue to see the massive redevelopment of our cities streets, sidewalks, and alleys. We are headed in the right direction, and we can only get better from here.
EDDIE LOPEZ: The city is headed in the right direction, generally speaking. Becoming a destination city is a must to continue growth.
PLACE 4
ANDREW PALACIOS: There's still so much more work to be done. Over the past three years, I have consistently made efforts to listen to and represent all the diverse voices of the Carrollton community. By engaging with residents in various settings, whether in group discussions or one-on-one conversations, I aim to ensure that their concerns and ideas are taken into account as we move forward. Through this open communication, I have been able to make informed decisions and implement necessary changes when needed. I firmly believe that change should not be pursued for its own sake.
In my capacity as a council member over the past three years, I have actively participated in our summer strategic planning sessions. During these sessions, we evaluate and discuss the city's vision for the upcoming year. For instance, this past summer, we tackled the 2022-2023 council goals. My contributions, along with those of my fellow council members, have helped shape the city's direction and priorities moving forward, demonstrating my genuine involvement and dedication to improving Carrollton.
A specific example of the city's positive direction can be seen in our approach to regulating short-term rentals. In December 2022, I voted in favor of an amendment to the Code of Ordinances that introduced an occupancy tax on short-term rental and bed and breakfast properties within single-family neighborhoods. This tax ensures that these properties are fairly taxed based on the services they provide, similar to hotels and motels. Although I wouldn't support overly restrictive regulations on short-term rentals that infringe upon property owners' rights, the changes made to the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance and Code of Ordinances in Carrollton, including the occupancy tax on short-term rentals, represent important steps towards better regulation and benefit the community as a whole.
BRITTNEY VERDELL: Yes, I believe the city is aggressively addressing the issue of fentanyl in our community and the vision for where the city is going, is in the right direction.
PLACE 6
DAISY PALOMO: We are a large suburb, and we continue to see growth in economic development, rail transportation and population. Even with the growth, we remain one of the safest cities in Texas where so many people and businesses want to call home. I do believe our city is headed in the right direction for more growth with the upcoming DART Silverline project, new business development and more access to resources and healthcare for all residents.
MIKE DOOLING: I feel that we are heading in the right direction, although I have concerns about whether we are adjusting goals in our long-term strategy and pivoting post-COVID accordingly. The economy and society have changed, and potentially the needs and priorities of the community have also changed. We must ensure that the council considers varied solutions to any problem, not just expedient resolutions. This will require diversity of thought and the courage to challenge the status quo.
If you could fix any single problem facing the city right now, what would it be and how would you address it?
MAYOR
STEVE BABICK: Managing growth in a land-locked city is among the biggest challenges facing Carrollton, including Infrastructure, Public Safety and Homeless sprawl from Dallas. The fundamental levers to manager growth and the challenges that come with it, requires a robust tool chest of resources to ensure our Public Works and Public Safety organizations have the tools to keep atop Maintenance, Crime (including Fentanyl Awareness) and our Economic Development organization leverages AAA-rated tools to bring forth investment, jobs and a strong local economy to balance the sources and uses.
DART and urban sprawl has brought outside influences into Carrollton that we must continue to work to ensure Fare Enforcement to avoid displacement of homeless from Dallas where resources exist into the suburbs where they find themselves in encampments and public spaces without the resources of shelter. We will continue to work with Metrocrest Services and the County shelters to ensure a compassionate response for these families and individuals to find the help, short-term and long-term housing and food resources they need, while encouraging upskilling and training to become viable individuals. Our Metrocrest Services as our core partner does a wonderful job here and we will continue to support their mission.
ADAM POLTER: I would not be running for mayor if I did not think that a change in leadership could propel Carrollton to new heights. Just as Carrollton and many other Denton County municipalities demanded new leadership at the Denton County Appraisal District this past year, Carrollton’s residents should be demanding the same in response to the City and Council approving a $16M bailout of the underfunded developers of the Trinity Mills Station project, bringing the total investment by the city and taxpayers to over $31M. We should be demanding new leadership because in providing the latest $16M bailout, the city only got some parking spots on the weekends and after 6pm on weekdays. It is unconscionable that despite Councilmember Fleming and me demanding, at a minimum, some affordable housing units (income based and/or rate-stabilized) in exchange for the $8M bailout that was earmarked for the multifamily building, no affordable housing units were provided.
While I support the city engaging in retail rehabilitation grants, it is embarrassing that current leadership and my opponent agreed to spend $200K of your tax dollars, via a 90% grant to three downtown businesses so that they could build new facades and give their businesses a facelift. Carrollton’s typical retail rehabilitation grants top out at 30%, with the property owner paying the bulk of the costs. In this case, favoritism almost surely played a role in the “gift” to these businesses as one owner was very well-known to our city and had already received incentives when he just recently opened his business. One of the other recipients was a former Council member, and it was known, before the grant was issued, that they were interested in selling that property. In this case, taxpayer money, in a roundabout manner, went right into the pockets of those with the best connections to city leadership, including my current opponent.
Carrollton desperately needs to move in a new direction, one that will result in Carrollton distinguishing itself from our neighbors, that will lead to a more exciting and vibrant city and will deliver greater value to our residents. I have the ideas, the courage, the history of service, and the support of the Carrollton community, and ask that you join us as we work together to move beyond our sleepy bedroom community identity and elevate the Carrollton experience and quality of life to new heights! Thank you for your support! Please vote Adam Polter for Carrollton Mayor. https://adampolter.com
YOUNG SUNG: I believe that one of the most pressing issues facing our city right now is the drug crisis. Fetanyl and other dangerous drugs have devastating consequences for individuals and families in our community.
PLACE 2
JASON CARPENTER: I wish I could eliminate the threat fentanyl poses for our citizens. We must do all we can to ensure our first responders, schools, and citizens have the knowledge, tools, and wherewithal to fight this terribly invasive drug. I have personally spoken with parents that have lost their children to this devastating drug and wish each of them didn’t face the trials they do now. Even so, we must stand up to this drug as a community and fight it with all our might.
EDDIE LOPEZ: I would fix the shortage of police officers, which currently stands at 25. This equates to an entire shift. That does not bode well for the safety of our residents or businesses. First, we need to understand how this got to this level. Then we must be aggressive at hiring new officers. To accomplish this, we must revisit the compensation/benefits packages for these officers. The safety of our residents is paramount.
PLACE 4
ANDREW PALACIOS: Public safety stands out as the most critical issue I would address, given its importance to our community. I am dedicated to working closely with our city's Police Chief and executive team, capitalizing on my solid relationship with the Carrollton Police Department's leadership to tackle public safety concerns.
A primary challenge we must face is filling the over 20 vacant positions in our police department. I am determined to collaborate with the council, mayor, city manager, and staff to devise a plan that not only fills these essential roles but also ensures competitive salaries compared to neighboring cities. Recognizing the competitive nature of law enforcement and the challenges in the North Texas market, I will actively seek information from the Police Department to better understand the current recruitment landscape.
My track record demonstrates my support for our police officers and city employees through my votes on raises, compensation plan adjustments, and benefits. I am committed to aligning with Council Goals such as culture and employee empowerment. Our strategies must prioritize equipping our police officers with the necessary resources to embody our Council vision, attract and retain a diverse and motivated team, and invest in their professional development. By working together, we can focus on addressing the most pressing crimes affecting our citizens and adapt our strategies based on the community's evolving needs. My experience over the past three years has prepared me to continue leading these efforts for the next three years.
As a community, we value the vital roles of our police, fire, and first responders in ensuring public safety. I am dedicated to providing them with the funding and support they require, including comprehensive training programs that offer both physical and academic instruction in the classroom and in the field.
Furthermore, I believe that introducing additional non-sworn civilian employee positions for Public Safety Officers is essential for addressing lower-level calls and enabling sworn staff to attend to immediate, high-level calls. In addition to these measures, I will continue promoting robust marketing and recruitment plans to fill vacancies and retain staff, maintain open communication channels to address concerns, and prioritize mental health care and support for our officers.
BRITTNEY VERDELL: I would start with working with Law Enforcement and our School Districts to come up with a solution on ensuring that our youth are safe. Carrollton is a wonderful place to work, live, and where families thrive. Addressing the pressing crisis of Fentanyl is the top priority.
PLACE 6
DAISY PALOMO: We have a constant need of maintaining infrastructure. We have major throughways and streets that require repair. I understand this is an ongoing need as we constantly drive through, in and around Carrollton. There are a few existing initiatives that are addressing neighborhoods with the most need, but these initiatives are taking several years to fulfill. Our residents deserve better. I will work with all of council to ensure we address dire needs of repair in a timely manner.
MIKE DOOLING: I have concerns regarding our current staffing levels, particularly at our police department. I am curious whether this is part of a broader employment problem, perhaps based on the economy, or if it indicates systemic problems with staff retention within the city. I want to find out with an employee survey and determine the next steps to stop manpower shortages. As long as we run short-staffed, it is a greater risk for our community and LEOs. We need all hands on deck, including city staff leadership, education, and public safety, to address the current fentanyl crisis in partnership with other national and state resources.
