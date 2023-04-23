CANDIDATE PROFILES: FRISCO CITY COUNCIL - 1
Steve Babick - Carrollton Leader.jpeg

Steve Babick
Jason Carpenter - Carrollton Leader.png

Jason Carpenter
Mike Dooling - Carrollton Leader.jpeg

Mike Dooling
Eddie Lopez - Carrollton Leader.jpeg

Eddie Lopez
Andrew Palacios - Carrollton Leader.jpeg

Andrew Palacios
Daisy Palomo - Carrollton Leader.jpeg
Adam Polter - Carrollton Leader.jpeg

Adam Polter
Download PDF Young Sung - Carrollton Leader.pdf
Young Sung
Brittney Verdell - Carrollton Leader.jpeg

Brittney Verdell

Election Day on May 6 is quickly approaching and on the ballot are candidates for Carrollton Mayor and Carrollton City Council with a seat each for Place 2, Place 4, and Place 6. Early voting occurs Monday, April 24 through Tuesday, May 2.

Voters can access specific voting information regarding times and locations through their respective county websites in Collin, Denton, or Dallas County.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

0
0
0
0
0

