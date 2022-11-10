The unofficial results are in for the city of Carrollton bond election and voters across Collin, Dallas, and Denton counties have shown signs of approval for five propositions in the city’s bond election.
“The Citizens of Carrollton have spoken, with a clear mandate in support of all Propositions of the Bond, representing the culmination of months of work by our staff, our volunteers on the Capital Improvement Plan Advisory Committee (CIPAC) and our council to prepare a list of projects in support of infrastructure, facilities, public safety and parks & recreation improvements — all fundamental as to why we are the '...community that families and businesses want to call home,’” Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick said in a statement.
All propositions on the ballot were for the issuance of general obligation bonds to fund various projects researched by city staff and ranked and selected by a bond counsel, made up of Carrollton residents.
The five propositions on the Nov. 8 election ballot focused on street improvements (Prop A), public safety facility improvements (Prop B), parks and recreations improvements (Prop C), animal shelter facilities improvements (Prop D), and trail improvements (Prop E).
Proposition A for $102,450,000 in street improvements passed with 79.73 percent of the vote.
Proposition B for $8,800,000 in public safety facilities improvements passed with 68.79 percent of the vote.
Proposition C for $18,900,000 in parks and recreation facilities improvements passed with 71.14 percent of the vote.
Proposition D for $4,800,000 in Animal Shelter facilities improvements passed with 71.96 percent of the vote.
Proposition E for $2 million in City trail improvements, including the trails at T.C. Rice Park, passed with 65.18 percent of the vote.
“Our citizens voice is heard loud and clear, they support the fiscal conservative approach we have undertaken as council and perpetuates the approach to take care of infrastructure and public safety through strong, fiscal policies,” Babick said. “We appreciate the clear and decisive vote of confidence of our community and commit to continue to make Carrollton a great place to call home — quiet safe neighborhoods, bustling shopping centers and strong economic development policies to attract and retain our employers.”
All election results will remain unofficial until they are canvassed by city council.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
