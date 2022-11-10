The unofficial results are in for the city of Carrollton bond election and voters across Collin, Dallas, and Denton counties have shown signs of approval for five propositions in the city’s bond election.

“The Citizens of Carrollton have spoken, with a clear mandate in support of all Propositions of the Bond, representing the culmination of months of work by our staff, our volunteers on the Capital Improvement Plan Advisory Committee (CIPAC) and our council to prepare a list of projects in support of infrastructure, facilities, public safety and parks & recreation improvements — all fundamental as to why we are the '...community that families and businesses want to call home,’” Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick said in a statement.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments