Carrollton resident Eddie Jiménez debuted the world premiere of a movement of Changó Crowned King from “Orishas” during a concert by the Lone Star Wind Orchestra on Nov. 6. The ballet was composed by Jiménez himself.
Beyond being a composer, he is also a trumpeter and an educator as the Middle School Band Director at Prestonwood Christian Academy. He frequently performs with the Plano Symphony and Irving Symphony Orchestras, Allen Philharmonic, Imperial Brass, LSWO, The Dallas Wind Symphony, and several brass ensembles and quintets.
He also often performs and is a featured soloist with what some would consider the country’s greatest instrumentalists and singers. He has played at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, toured Europe and North America and accompanied various Grammy-nominated and Grammy Award winning musicians.
“My proudest accomplishment is being featured as a soloist in the Lone Star Wind Orchestra,” Jiménez said. “The Lone Star Wind Orchestra to me is family. I love the people there. I love the people who run the orchestra. I love the conductor and to me having music premiered and being featured as a trumpet soloist by the Lone Star Wind Orchestra is like being featured by my family.”
He got involved with the LSWO when he moved to Dallas several years ago and said he heard wonderful things about the group and decided to try out, which led to his acceptance. Jiménez is also a graduate of the Manhattan School of Music where he received a master’s degree in Orchestral Trumpet Performance and was awarded The Cecil Collins Award for Excellence in Brass Performance.
A native of Havana, Cuba, the story of his composition is inspired by his family story.
“My great, great, great grandmother was an African slave in Cuba and I've always been heartbroken by her story and I've always wondered — I know it sounds cliche — but ‘Where do I come from? What's my ancestry?’ and turns out that I descend from slaves as well as Spanish slave owners,” he said. “This ballet that I have written called Danza Afro-Cubana is a way for me to reconcile both sides of my family. It's a deeply personal story about reconciliation.”
Jiménez’s ballet is a love story featuring the protagonist Changó, who is on the search to find his true love. He runs into some trouble with evil brothers and there’s a battle, which leads Changó to getting locked in prison. Once he breaks out of prison, he finds his true love.
Along with Jiménez’s ballet on Nov. 6, the Lone Star Wind Orchestra also presented works that followed the theme of Latin-infused music. This included Leonard Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from "West Side Story," George Gershwin’s Cuban Overture, and a performance by North Texas saxophone virtuoso Dr. Joey Resendez of a transcription of Astor Piazzolla’s Escualo, which had never been presented in the United States.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
