Carrollton musician.jpeg

Trumpeter, composer and educator Eddie Jiménez.

 Courtesy of Becky Mayad

Carrollton resident Eddie Jiménez debuted the world premiere of a movement of Changó Crowned King from “Orishas” during a concert by the Lone Star Wind Orchestra on Nov. 6. The ballet was composed by Jiménez himself.

Beyond being a composer, he is also a trumpeter and an educator as the Middle School Band Director at Prestonwood Christian Academy. He frequently performs with the Plano Symphony and Irving Symphony Orchestras, Allen Philharmonic, Imperial Brass, LSWO, The Dallas Wind Symphony, and several brass ensembles and quintets.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

