Caleb West will serve Carrollton Police Department as the new assistant police chief.

 Courtesy of Carrollton Police Department

Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo has selected Commander Caleb West as the new Assistant Police Chief, effective Thursday, April 20.

West currently serves in one of Carrollton’s eight Police Commander roles as the head of the Administrative Services Division. He’s worked for six years in a Commander position and will now fill the vacancy left by former Carrollton Assistant Chief Kevin McCoy who was appointed as Police Chief for the City of Farmers Branch in March.

