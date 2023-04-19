Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo has selected Commander Caleb West as the new Assistant Police Chief, effective Thursday, April 20.
West currently serves in one of Carrollton’s eight Police Commander roles as the head of the Administrative Services Division. He’s worked for six years in a Commander position and will now fill the vacancy left by former Carrollton Assistant Chief Kevin McCoy who was appointed as Police Chief for the City of Farmers Branch in March.
West will assume command of the Operations Bureau which encompasses all of Patrol and the Detention Facility.
“All four of the candidates were internal and did an amazing job throughout the interview process and I am very proud of each of them for participating,” Arredondo said. “As you might imagine, it is not easy to put yourself out there and be vulnerable during such a competitive process. I’d like to thank each of them for their professionalism and representing themselves, and the department, well.”
Arredondo said West’s deep understanding of Carrollton Police operations, his long-standing commitment to the City of Carrollton, his proven leadership, and his vision for the future of the organization makes him an ideal choice to help lead Carrollton’s finest.
West has served with the Carrollton Police Department for 16 years. Prior to joining CPD, he served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps and is a combat veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He has supervisory and command experience in various divisions within the Department, such as Patrol, Narcotics, the Special Operations Division, the Support Services Division, and the Administrative Services Division.
He has extensive experience in tactical operations, critical incident management, and currently serves as the Special Operations Commander for the North Texas Metro S.W.A.T. team. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from American Military University and a graduate certificate from Texas Christian University’s Leadership, Executive and Administrative Development program.
“I am beyond humbled for the opportunity to have been chosen to lead the great men and women of our department as Assistant Chief,” West said. "I am incredibly excited to work with everyone as we move our department forward.”
Additional promotions in CPD this week include Sgt. Randall Zabojnik to Commander of a Patrol Division as well as Officers Heather Brun and Dominique Spencer both promoted to Sergeant and also assigned to a Patrol Division.
Off. Heather Brun # 950 - promoted to Sergeant – will be assigned to Patrol.
Off. Dominique Spencer #1032 - promoted to Sergeant – will be assigned to Patrol.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.