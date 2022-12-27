Two Carrollton critters, Webb the Frog and Whitty the Owl, have been stolen from Downtown Carrollton. These two statues are a part of Carrollton’s Saturdays on the Square scavenger hunts. The statues are installed throughout the Downtown area between Belt Line Road and Vandergriff Drive from S. Main Street to S. Elm Street.
Anyone with information regarding the missing Carrollton Critters statues are asked to contact the Carrollton Texas Police Department’s non-emergency line at 972-466-3333.
Café to open
Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD invites community members to the Ranchview High School Culinary Arts program's Cafe Open House from 5:30-6:30 Jan. 19.
The open house is a come and go event at the Nancy Watten Technology and Event Center located at 455 E. La Villita Blvd. in Irving. Light snacks and sips will be prepared and served by the Ranchview Culinary Arts students.
Honoring those who serve
National Wreaths Across America Day honors military men and woman who served the United States and have been laid to rest.
With the amazing help of Chief Cullison and the Celina Police Department, the Carrollton Police Department honored Police Officer and Marine Steve Nothem.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Allen American and Plano Star Courier. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.