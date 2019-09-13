Carrollton nonprofits join North Texas Giving Day

Nonprofits are gearing up once again on Sept. 19 for Communities Foundation of Texas’ annual North Texas Giving Day.
Intended to help build support and awareness for nonprofits, this 18-hour online giving event allows nonprofits across North Texas to fund raise to help fill a need. Those who’d like to donate can give directly on an organization’s page on the North Texas Giving Day website on Sept. 19, or they can schedule a donation until Sept. 18.
Several Carrollton nonprofits are joining the event.
Carrollton-based Warm Up America is throwing its hat in the ring for the first time this year. The organization collects blankets, hats, scarves and gloves to provide warm clothes for those in need.
The nonprofit’s goal is to raise $2,000 to cover shipping costs to send blankets to Parkland Hospital and for marketing and printing materials for its Made with Love event.
Warm Up American recently lost its biggest funding source, crafting store Pat Catan. With the loss of those funds, the organization has a critical need for funding to cover the costs of its growing programs.
“We have been around for a long time and … because we lost that funding resource, we have to find other ways to fund raise or else we might not be able to keep doing what we’re doing," said Sarah Guenther-Moore, public relations coordinator for the Craft Yarn Council and Warm Up America. "We’re based right here in Carrollton, and we hope to continue to do more in the North Texas area."
Guenther-Moore said the organization hopes it can reach this year’s goal and be able to increase that goal in future years.
Operation Kindness, the largest no-kill animal shelter in North Texas is putting all of its raised dollars into a fund specifically to be used to provide food, lifesaving care and shelter for dogs and cats.
“North Texas Giving Day is a wonderful opportunity for both the community and the organizations involved,” said Natalie Buxton, director of marketing and communications for Operation Kindness in a release. “We’re excited to be a part of this special event again, and we wanted to be transparent about how we intend to use the donations from our supporters.”
Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD Educational Foundation is hoping to raise $3,000 this year for its teacher grants, and its Impact Now! program designed to assist students with secondary education costs such as athletics and fine arts fees.
Jeffery Moore, executive director, said Giving Day is not a primary fundraiser for the foundation, but the organization is testing the waters to see how much support they can get.
“We’re being more aggressive with the opportunity this year,” he said.
According to the North Texas Giving Day website, over $48 million was raised through more than 157,000 donations in 2018, benefiting 2,700 local nonprofits.
Other participating Carrollton organizations include Metrocrest Services, Bea's Kids and the Cane Rosso Rescue.
