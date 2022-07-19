Carrollton Police Patch
Courtesy of Carrollton Police Department

Carrollton Police Department officers responded to three reports of aggravated assault along with other assorted crimes during the past week, according to community crime map reports.

Officers responded to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon incident at 10:13 a.m. July 12, at an apartment complex on the 4000 block of Huffines Blvd.

At 3:05 a.m. July 16, officers responded to another aggravated assault with a deadly weapon incident at a home on the 1800 block of Glengarry Drive.

The third incident of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon took place at 1:16 p.m. July 17, at a place of worship on the 1700 block of E. Crosby Road.

Other major incidents of note from July 11-18 were:

- At 4:54 a.m. July 17, a report of aggravated robbery was taken at an apartment building on the 3600 block of Huffines Blvd.

- At 10:54 p.m. July 16, a robbery report was taken at a convenience store on the 4200 block of International Pkwy.

- At 8:25 a.m. July 16, a home burglary was reported at a residence on the 3000 block of Rockett Drive.

- At 2:30 a.m. July 16, home burglary with no forced entry was reported at an apartment complex on the 3900 block of Accent Drive.

