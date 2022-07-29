Carrollton Parks and Recreation has partnered withBearClawArmy LLC to launch new programs that cater to the online gaming community.
The partnership has resulted in a brand-new, esports gaming space equipped with 20 gaming PCs, a VR station, and two Nintendo Switch systems. The Esports Center opened to the public with a soft launch on Friday, July 22 and will hold its grand opening at noon on Saturday, July 30 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. at Crosby Recreation Center (1610 E. Crosby Road).
Operating hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and closed on Sunday.
Guests at the ceremony will hear from Carrollton Parks & Recreation Director Scott Whitaker, who will emcee the ceremony, Mayor Steve Babick, andBearClawCEO Harley Parks. Attendees will be offered 30 minutes offree-playtime, as well as a grand opening special of $100 for 100 hours of play. The special will run through the end of August withhours gooduntil the end of the year. A taco truck will also be on-site serving free tacos to the first 100 people.
The center will provide an entry point in PC gaming for Carrollton residents and surrounding communities where professionals and aspiring gamers can interact in the same space, Smith said. Carrollton will host tournaments and open play from local to international levels. TheCitywill look for local partners to help students pursue esports and other technologically-centered career paths.
Pricing for gaming is $15 a day or $75 for a one-month unlimited pass. Spectators will be able to watch from designated viewing spaces within the room. Games available are Apex Legends, Fall Guys, Fortnite, Halo, and more. There is also a console lounge and retail shop.
Minors will need permission from an adult before playing. Leagues, open play, and tournaments are coming soon, along with opportunities to sign up for one-on-one coaching.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
