Courtesy of the city of Carrollton

Carrollton Parks and Recreation has partnered with BearClaw Army LLC to launch new programs that cater to the online gaming community. 

The partnership has resulted in a brand-new, esports gaming space equipped with 20 gaming PCs, a VR station, and two Nintendo Switch systems. The Esports Center opened to the public with a soft launch on Friday, July 22 and will hold its grand opening at noon on Saturday, July 30 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. at Crosby Recreation Center (1610 E. Crosby Road). 

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

