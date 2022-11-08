FILE_Carrollton City Hall.jpeg

The Carrollton Planning and Zoning Commission met on Thursday, Nov. 3 to discuss proposed amendments to the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance and the permit for a smoke shop in the Downtown Transit Center District.

During the public hearing, there was an item to consider an ordinance amending the text of the commission’s zoning ordinances, which would amend the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance. This ordinance reiterates and indicates the commission’s conformance with state legislation and clarifies regulations when it comes to zoning districts.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

