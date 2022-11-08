The Carrollton Planning and Zoning Commission met on Thursday, Nov. 3 to discuss proposed amendments to the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance and the permit for a smoke shop in the Downtown Transit Center District.
During the public hearing, there was an item to consider an ordinance amending the text of the commission’s zoning ordinances, which would amend the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance. This ordinance reiterates and indicates the commission’s conformance with state legislation and clarifies regulations when it comes to zoning districts.
When it comes to written notice, letting surrounding businesses know that another business will be in place soon, the planning and zoning commission mails a notice to the surrounding business. The proposed change for this amendment would be to have a notice placed in a newspaper that circulates the city of Carrollton frequently. This will clarify that the city continues to be in accordance with the state.
The item was passed unanimously, 9-0. This case will be forwarded to city council for its Dec. 6 meeting.
In other news, there was an item to consider an ordinance to establish a special-use permit for a smoke shop retailer on an 0.48-acre tract in the Downtown Transit Center District located at 1208 East Belt Line Road, Suite 112.
“Normally, in other zoning districts such as retail and other commercial districts outside our transit center, smoke shop retailers would be allowed by right,” Shapiro said. “However, when we adopted the amendments to our zoning ordinance, the council wanted to look at these on an individual basis in our transit center areas and this is one example.”
Smoke shops in the Carrollton area are fairly frequented, with over 50 shops across the city of Carrollton and generally located in shopping centers, Shapiro said.
This specific smoke shop would not be allowed to have any food or drink services and customers are allowed to smoke on the premises for the purpose of trying the product. After a brief discussion, the item was passed unanimously, 9-0. The case will be forwarded to the city council for its Dec. 6 meeting.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
