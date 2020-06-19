Carrollton’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-4 against granting a special use permit that would have allowed for a six-floor Residence Inn Marriott near the Nob Hill subdivision.
The decision came at around 11 p.m. after over 20 members of the public spoke on the issue. Speakers cited concerns about traffic, crime and a lack of privacy.
“If this proposed hotel is built, the city might just as well flatten all of our property line fences and have done with it,” resident Tommy Stewart said.
Speakers also talked about concerns of property devaluation.
“What the mayor sold us in 2010, the vision for this site, is not what we’ve gotten so far, and it’s not what we’re being delivered with this proposal,” resident Laurie Foster said.
The permit would have allowed for a Residence Inn hotel on a piece of land between Raiford and McCoy Roads. There is currently a Courtyard Marriott and convention center in the area, and a Hampton Inn Hilton for the area is in development review, according to city documentation. In a presentation to the commission, Development Services Director Ravi Shah said three hotels with different services had always been a part of the vision since plans for the Carrollton Courtyard Marriott Hotel and Convention Center were first presented.
When the City Council considered the planned development for the land, it decided to require a special use permit for residence hotels “to afford the city the opportunity to ensure the hotel’s quality and meet the city’s expectation for another upscale hotel,” according to city documentation.
“This hotel should not be confused with economy and budget hotels, which do not provide the amenities or services the city requires today,” city documentation read. “This absence of amenities and services create a lower operating and maintenance cost to the hotel and, therefore, can provide a lower stay rate than upscale hotels.”
The documentation also said that the Carrollton Police Department had indicated that no major crimes had been committed at the nearby Carrollton Courtyard Marriott, and that they did not expect the proposed Residence Inn Marriott to have the types of crime issues seen in places like economy and budget hotels.
“It has been the city’s objective to create a high-quality hotel development on this tract for over 10 years,” said Michael McCauley, case coordinator.
Department staff had recommended approving the permit with certain stipulations.
In a presentation to the commission, development company owner James Lusty said they had taken privacy concerns into consideration. The proposal included a stipulation of seven trees that would provide additional screening. The minimum caliper required for the trees is three inches. City documentation also stated the staff had visited the hotel currently in the area and that pictures taken there showed “the difficulty of looking into the back yards of Nob Hill residents.”
Marriott Regional Vice President Ron Stewart said the demographic for the hotel would have been an average age of 33 with an average income of $133,000.
“This is not somebody coming in spending $20 a night quote,” he said. “This is somebody coming in spending much, much more.”
Resident Adam Polter said the “niceties” of the hotel were irrelevant to the concerns that Carrollton residents were voicing.
“My hope is that you will be the voice of the Nob Hill residents in this regard and protect other Carrollton homeowners from having to go through this in the future,” he said.
Commissioners John Powell, Kathryn Taylor, Margot Diamond, Vice Chairman Larry Kiser and First Vice Chair Mel Chackwick voted against the request.
Commissioner Larry Kiser voted against the permit and said he thought there was a greater need for restuarants and retail.
"If they wanted this, it should be where the Hampton Inn is going to be, not back there," he said.
Commissioners John Denholm, Sunil Sundaran, Tony Romo and Chairman Chad Averett voted in favor.
“I do understand why you don’t want a hotel right next to your homes,” Sundaran said, “but we do have to look at the appropriate land use and not only what is best for the Nob Hill neighborhood, but for the city as a whole.”
The applicant has 10 calendar days to appeal the decision.
