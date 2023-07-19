During a Carrollton City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 11, Carrollton Parks and Recreation Director Scott Whitaker and Carrollton Library Director Jonathan Scheu spoke on amenity fund projects and budgeting for the next year.
Amenity fund projects were set several years ago and addressed projects that required more funds than the department could handle within its operating budget, but not so big that it needed a bond election.
“It was a great roadmap for us to make determinations on what low-grades we had and from that, what items could we replace, whether it be pavilions, playgrounds, or irrigation systems,” said Whitaker. “So, that’s how the amenity fund started. It’s been very successful over the years and really made an impact in parks and recreation both on a facility and on the parks side.”
Some projects in the amenity fund that were proposed to city council last year included replacing playground synthetic turf at Martha Pointer Park, McInnish Sports Complex, and Ward Steenson Park. In addition, irrigation systems at McInnish Fields 12 and 15, and Rosemeade Complex were replaced. All of these projects were completed.
When it comes to proposed amenity fund projects, the parks and recreation department staff is looking to do kitchen floor repairs, update the Pioneer Room cabinets, and do floor repair in the Pioneer Room at the Crosby Recreation Center.
At the Rosemeade Recreation Center, Whitaker said the department is aiming to do an update on racquetball door handles, floor and wall covering repair. Staff is also looking at giving the Bobcat Room at Rosemeade Recreation Center an update and repairs.
For the Carrollton Senior Center, an update is expected to be done in the Texas Room for audio and video.
“There was a significant impact on the parks side last year,” Whitaker said. “We’re looking more at the recreation side this year to deal with our facilities. We have aging infrastructure, opportunities to upgrade, and we’re seeing some of our uses change in our rec centers.”
Future proposed projects that will be brought before council for funding that do not fall within the amenity fund include the Elm Fork Nature Center, National Fitness Campaign, Indian Creek Pavilion and Branch Hollow Park.
The Elm Fork Nature Center has been out of commission for a long time, but thanks to a new Carrollton staff member, the center is up and running each Thursday, providing activities for families. Whitaker said that the nature center is outdated and parks and recreation staff are looking to update some of the interior in terms of amenities offered.
The National Fitness Campaign is building outdoor fitness courts across the country and Whitaker said he hopes to bring the campaign to Carrollton.
“We were focusing on probably the Josey Ranch area,” he said. “It’s a great central location by our trail and by our library and senior center. We have athletic fields and we think the field there would be a good place to put this and we’re already talking about sponsors.”
Carrollton's Parks and Recreation Department has already applied for grants to hopefully offset some of the cost of the campaign. The National Fitness Campaign also has an app where residents can participate in workouts tailored to the campaign location.
Other upgrades staff are looking to do include the Indian Creek Pavilion and Branch Hollow Park, and to update pavilions at around five different parks in the city.
Jonathan Scheu, Carrollton’s Library Director, also spoke to council about updates and refreshes to come to the city’s libraries.
Neither Josey Ranch Lake nor Hebron and Josey have received a large-scale furnishing refreshment since they opened in 2004 and 2001, respectively.
“As you can imagine, a lot of the furniture has become outdated over the years and is no longer functioning as it was originally intended,” Scheu said. “There are tables that are no longer manufactured, so as they break down, as they need replacement, we just have to retire them and buy something new.”
The department’s ask for library refurnishing is $75,000 and while that number will not replace every piece of furniture in the library, not every piece needs to be replaced at this time, Scheu said. Of the 235 seats at Hebron and Josey, there are over 35 different types of chairs in the library.
“While that’s great for their options, and for their choices, it’s hard to maintain, it’s hard to replace, it’s hard for staff to keep clean and keep consistent,” Scheu said.
With this funding, the department hopes to narrow down chair options to four to five and set a standard to better refresh moving forward.
“This will allow us to prioritize what is currently in disrepair to establish those standards and to set up a better refreshment cycle going forward, so that we’re able to stay on top of it and provide those services that our citizens expect,” he said.
