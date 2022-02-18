Carrollton’s Parks and Recreation Department received the Texas Recreation and Park Society (TRAPS) 2022 Administration-Management Excellence Award on Thursday.
“Carrollton’s 2021 Winter Storm Warming Shelter submission stood out above the rest to exemplify commitment and dedication in the field of recreation,” Awards Committee Chair Jesse Enriquez said. “The TRAPS mission is to advance the quality-of-life industry through Connections, Advocacy, Resources, and Education (C.A.R.E), and Carrollton exemplifies this acronym with tenacity.”
The TRAPS award recognizes innovation in administration that has responded to problems, improved service to the public, increased employee morale and communication between the city’s various boards.
“One of the worst storms in Carrollton’s history began on Monday, February 15, 2021,” Carrollton Recreation Manager Heather Smith said. “Carrollton’s Emergency Management team said projections by Texas’ electric providers indicated that some residents might be without power for up to two weeks. Temperatures were projected as low as zero degrees, and residents losing power in their homes would not be able to easily shelter in place.”
Parks and Recreation was tasked to form a logistics plan for a warming shelter and enlisted help from a local high school with a generator and ample room for dormitory, eating and socializing space in addition to access to showers and a kitchen. The first night, a restaurant, closed for the storm, was able to supply a handful of staff to reopen the kitchen and supply free hot meals to sheltering residents, and the Carrollton Animal Services and Adoption Center was able to house any pets sheltering residents brought with them.
“The city of Carrollton is extremely proud of the success from the winter storm warming shelter,” Parks and Recreation Director Scott Whitaker said. “It is an honor for the Parks and Recreation Department to be awarded the TRAPS 2022 Administration-Management Excellence Award. It was a tremendous opportunity for the whole team, something they have the right to look back on and be proud they were a part of this unique time. This type of effort is what makes Carrollton the community that families and businesses want to call home.”
By the end of the week, staff and volunteers had worked over 2,000 hours to keep the shelter going and hundreds of residents were helped, Whitaker said. The majority took temporary shelter from the cold during the day, powered their personal generators, received a hot meal and had a hot shower while others appreciated the ability to stay through the night until the conditions improved. The shelter operated for six days and was open constantly.
“It was a hopeful, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that brought the community together,” Smith said. “I don’t think the city could have showcased any better the Carrollton Difference than by what the staff accomplished this week. Parks and Recreation was notified at 10 a.m. on the first day of the storm and the shelter was operational by 4 p.m. that afternoon.”
This is the fourth time in three years Carrollton Parks and Recreation has been honored by the TRAPS organization.
