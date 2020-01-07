In 2017, news came out that the Dallas Police Department would allow officers to grow beards. The department is not the only one to make similar changes – the Houston Police Department chief recently gave officers the OK to grow beards year-round.
The policy changes come in connection with an interest in attracting new recruits, something that the Carrollton Police Department doesn’t seem to be worried about.
“We have four openings left, which is pretty remarkable in this day and age of police recruiting, because it's a tough sell,” said Jolene DeVito, police information manager with the department. “Not everybody wants to be a police officer anymore like the old days when all the guys around here talk about, where there'd be two, three hundred people in a room competing for one or two openings.”
The department has one open position as well as three “overage” positions. DeVito said all four are full-time positions, with the overage positions filling in the schedule in case of events like officers taking vacation or injury leave.
Chief Derick Miller said while his colleagues are allowing things like tattoos and beards, they aren’t receiving any more new applicants. Meanwhile, the Carrollton Police Department hasn’t changed its policies, and DeVito said they’ve still had success.
“We have no problem finding police officers,” Miller said. “People want to come work here despite the fact that I don’t allow them to wear beards or have tattoos.”
Both Miller and DeVito see the department’s culture as a top reason prospective officers may flock to Carrollton.
“People come here for our culture,” Miller said. “The culture of being a proactive police department. The culture of ‘we demand that everyone is professional and treat everyone with dignity and respect' … it's our mission.”
With its next entrance exam offered Jan. 11, the department also has an eye on the diversity of its testing pool.
“We've had a lot of women, a lot of officers of all races, and so it's been encouraging lately,” DeVito said. “I'm not sure I can completely put my finger on why, but we're pleased with it.”
In a civil service agency where job recruitment is restricted to a strict process, DeVito said the challenge in recruitment is getting a diverse group of people to take the test.
The department last offered an exam in October. Of the test-takers, 26 percent were black, according to data obtained by the department. According to the 2018 American Community Survey five-year estimates, about 10 percent of Carrollton’s population is black or African American. About 6 percent of the department’s officers are black, according to data obtained from the Carrollton Police Department.
Nineteen percent of the people taking the test were Hispanic, and 4 percent were Asian, according to the data provided by the department. About 33 percent of the city’s population is Hispanic or Latino, and about 14 percent is Asian, according to the 2018 American Community Survey estimates.
Fifteen percent of the test takers were women. The department is currently about 13 percent women.
The next test will take place at 9 a.m. Jan. 11 at 2335 N. Josey Lane.
