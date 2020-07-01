The Carrollton Police Department has postponed its scheduled community listening sessions due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
The sessions, originally scheduled for July 2 and 8, would have allowed people to get immediate answers to their questions, said Jolene DeVito, police information manager for the Carrollton Police Department, in an email.
The events will not transition to a virtual platform, according to a city update, which stated that the conversation was too important for a non-face to face interaction. DeVito said it keeps the event from excluding those who have no or limited technology access.
“We always find that in person, face-to-face conversations are more productive,” DeVito stated. “That’s why in normal times we routinely host our Coffee with a Cop and other community engagement events.”
The department will reschedule the event as soon as the pandemic allows, DeVito said. She added the department will continue to monitor COVID-19 case counts and look at guidance from community leaders.
“In addition to Chief [Derick] Miller at the helm, we plan to have subject matter experts on policy, training, hiring, use of force and open records requests on hand,” she stated.
The original scheduling of community listening sessions came in the wake of national incidents including the death of George Floyd on May 25.
“The death of George Floyd is tragic and unjust,” Miller said in a May 27 tweet. “These actions are not indicative of the men and women who do this job the right way every day. Professionalism, dignity and respect should be our guiding values. Our compass should always point to these ideals.”
As the department waits for a time to schedule the events, DeVito said those with technology access can submit questions to CommunityVoice@CityofCarrollton.com and that they can visit the transparency webpage on the city website, which lays out information about the police department’s practices, including use of force, recruitment and accountability.
“The Carrollton City Council and Carrollton Police Department will continue to take active steps to work against racial bias throughout the city,” the page reads. “We are grateful for our existing community partnerships and will continue to enhance them and work together.”
