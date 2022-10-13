Carrollton Water Tower

The City of Carrollton Planning and Zoning Commission Regular Session met on Thursday, October 6, holding several public hearings to address amending a zoning and establishing specific use permits.

The first public hearing item was to hold a public hearing to consider an ordinance amending the zoning on a 3.8-acre tract located at 2400 Briardale Drive and to amend the official zoning map accordingly. The current zoning is a 12/20 square foot lot and the proposal is to rezone it to an 8.4/18 square foot lot. This means it would go from being a 12,000 square foot lot, accommodating 2,000 square foot homes to an 8,400 square foot lot to accommodate 1,800 square foot homes.

