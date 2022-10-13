The City of Carrollton Planning and Zoning Commission Regular Session met on Thursday, October 6, holding several public hearings to address amending a zoning and establishing specific use permits.
The first public hearing item was to hold a public hearing to consider an ordinance amending the zoning on a 3.8-acre tract located at 2400 Briardale Drive and to amend the official zoning map accordingly. The current zoning is a 12/20 square foot lot and the proposal is to rezone it to an 8.4/18 square foot lot. This means it would go from being a 12,000 square foot lot, accommodating 2,000 square foot homes to an 8,400 square foot lot to accommodate 1,800 square foot homes.
While the site plan is compatible with the city requirements, nearby residents expressed concerns and opposition to the current zoning during the public hearing. The change to the zoning size would be comparable to adjoining districts with plans to subdivide the tract for single-family detached development.
The commission voted to close the public hearing and the motion failed to pass.
The second public hearing was to consider an ordinance amending the zoning to establish a special-use permit for a hotel on an approximately 3.186-acre tract located at the Northeast corner of Raiford Road and Westbound Trinity Mills Road and to amend the official zoning map accordingly. The hotel would be a Home2Suites and Hampton Inn by Hilton.
The commission voted on the motion to approve the special-use permit for the hotel and it passed unanimously. The case will be forwarded to city council in approximately four weeks.
The final public hearing was to consider an ordinance to establish a special-use permit for an automobile paint and body shop on an approximately 1.62-acre tract located at 1875 North IH-35E and on the northwest corner of IH-35E and Booth Drive and to amend the official zoning map accordingly.
The commission voted on the motion to approve the special-use permit for the Texas Collision Center and it passed unanimously. The case will be forwarded to City Council in approximately four weeks.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
