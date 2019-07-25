Carrollton is planning to undergo another Eddy Mann Wall Pilot Program in hopes of finding a design that would fit well with the city’s bridge retrofit program.
According to Lorri Dennis, the city’s arborist, Carrollton has over 14 miles of Eddy Mann walls throughout the city. These walls were constructed sometime in the early '70s and used to be a gray/white color before the city painted them about seven years.
Last year, the city started a pilot program and redesigned the wall located on Rosemeade Parkway just west of Kelly Boulevard. Dennis said this location was chosen since it served as an entryway into the city.
A limestone coating was placed on the wall, and it was painted as well. After reviewing the results of the new design, the city staff determined the limestone coating is easily marred and scraped.
This time around, the staff is proposing to redesign the wall at Kelly Boulevard between the President George Bush Tollway and Old Mill Road. For the second pilot program, the limestone treatment will not be used. Instead the cultured stone that is currently used on the city’s bridge retrofit projects will be used. In addition, wainscoting or decorative paneling will be used.
“We (the redevelopment subcommittee) really wanted to make it look much like the bridge retrofits as possible so there’s a consistent look throughout our city. That’s been an important aspect of the pilot project,” said Councilman Glen Blanscet.
The project is projected to cost around $113,277. If approved by the council, the Engineering Department will include the pilot as part of the next screening wall project.
“It’s going to do so much to dress up our arterials,” said Councilman Steve Babbick,“… I think this is the right direction.”
The project is scheduled to enter the design phase in Oct. 2019
