In an effort to stay current with industry trends and optimize services, Carrollton’s information technology department is planning to bring some services in-house that are currently outsourced.
Andy Horn, interim director of IT, recently updated the City Council on the department’s vision moving forward.
Carrollton outsourced its IT services in 1996, the right move for the city at the time, Horn said.
“Since that time, there’s been a tremendous growth in the entire world’s reliance on the IT field,” Horn said. “The expectations of how an IT shop is run has changed over time as well.”
Moving forward, the IT department is looking at ways it can bring some of those outsourced IT services back in-house. By doing so, the hope is the city’s IT department can match the industry trend of in-housing key areas of responsibility.
Horn said the plan is to bring in contract and full-time personnel as well as a project manager, business analyst, financial and management analyst and a risk and security engineer.
The council expressed it was on board with the idea.
“There are functions that we ought to have in-house,” Councilman Steve Babick said. “I think you’re looking at this the right way.”
The plans are not only about keeping up with the industry, but it’s also to help Carrollton remain capable of running an effective department.
“We were structured in a way that worked for us at the time, and now we’ve realized there’s some places where we can grow and be a better organization and setup,” Horn said. “We’ve got some work to do where we are, but this sets the foundation for doing things like smart cities and those efforts that we really want to get to and be a leader out there.”
