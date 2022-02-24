Carrollton PD ice road update

 From CPD Facebook

CPD said ALL roads are icy and dangerous on its social media post, which included a photo of a CPD police car involved in an accident. Wrote the CPD on Facebook, "We have numerous drivers stuck city-wide, numerous crashes, and a squad car hit at Marsh/Belmeade. Sanding underway, but please stay safe and stay home."

