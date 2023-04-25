The Carrollton Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, April 16 through Sunday, April 23. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton in that time frame according to community crime map data.

The Carrollton Police Department responded to one aggravated assault last week. The assault occurred on April 19 at 6:35 p.m. in a residence located on the 2400 block of Cordoba Drive.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

