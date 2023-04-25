The Carrollton Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, April 16 through Sunday, April 23. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton in that time frame according to community crime map data.
The Carrollton Police Department responded to one aggravated assault last week. The assault occurred on April 19 at 6:35 p.m. in a residence located on the 2400 block of Cordoba Drive.
The police department also responded to five commercial burglaries last week. The first burglary happened on April 18 at 5:30 p.m. in a business located on the 1400 block of Patton Place. The next two burglaries occurred on April 20, with the first being at 12:10 a.m. in a business located on the 3000 block of Old Denton Rd. and the second being at 5 p.m. in an apartment building located on the 1100 block of MacArthur Drive.
The next burglary happened on April 21 at 9:57 p.m. in a business located on the 1900 block of E. Belt Line Rd. and the final burglary happened on April 22 at 3:42 p.m. at a church located on the 3600 block of Huffines Blvd.
The police department responded to 17 thefts last week, one of which was a motor vehicle theft. The motor vehicle theft happened on April 21 at 11:13 a.m. at a business located on the 1600 block of Hutton Drive.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.