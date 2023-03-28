The Carrollton Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, March 19 through Sunday, March 26. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton last week according to community crime map data.
The Carrollton Police Department responded to three aggravated assaults last week, all of which occurred on March 24. The first aggravated assault happened at 2:18 a.m. in a residence located on the 1000 block of Creek Bend, the second one occurred at 8:30 a.m. on the side of the road on the 3000 block of Ballantrae Rd., and the third one happened at 8:46 p.m. in an apartment building on the 1900 block of S. Josey Ln.
The police department also responded to five commercial burglaries last week. The first two burglaries occurred on March 20, one at 3:23 a.m. at a restaurant located on the 1800 block of N. IH 35E and the second at 3:28 a.m. at a business located on the 1800 block of N. IH 35E. The next burglary happened on March 22 at 4:44 a.m. at a restaurant located on the 2600 block of Old Denton Rd. The last two burglaries occurred on March 24, one at 2:30 a.m. at a business located on the 2700 block of E. Belt Line Rd. and one at 11:10 a.m. at an apartment building located on the 1100 block of W. Trinity Mills Rd.
The police department responded to 18 counts of theft last week, three of which were motor vehicle theft. The first motor vehicle theft happened on March 19 at a residence located on the 2200 block of Montclair Place, the second happened on March 20 in a parking lot location on the 2200 block of Tarpley Road, and the third happened on March 26 at 8:12 p.m. in a residence located on the 1900 block of Hilltop Drive.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
