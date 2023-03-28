The Carrollton Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, March 19 through Sunday, March 26. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton last week according to community crime map data.

The Carrollton Police Department responded to three aggravated assaults last week, all of which occurred on March 24. The first aggravated assault happened at 2:18 a.m. in a residence located on the 1000 block of Creek Bend, the second one occurred at 8:30 a.m. on the side of the road on the 3000 block of Ballantrae Rd., and the third one happened at 8:46 p.m. in an apartment building on the 1900 block of S. Josey Ln.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments