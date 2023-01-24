The Carrollton Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Jan. 15 through Sunday, Jan. 22, most of which were thefts. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data.

Four aggravated assaults happened last week, which all included the use of a deadly weapon. The first aggravated assault happened on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 12:41 a.m. in a parking lot on the 2800 block of E. Trinity Mills in Carrollton. The next two aggravated assaults happened on Tuesday, Jan. 17, one of which took place at 2:25 a.m. in a residence located on the 1800 block of Gravley Dr. in Carrollton, and the other took place at 9:43 p.m. in an apartment building located on the 2500 block of Marsh Ln. in Carrollton. The final aggravated assault last week took place at 9:05 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 in a commercial building located on the 2500 block of Old Denton Rd. in Carrollton.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments