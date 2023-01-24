The Carrollton Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Jan. 15 through Sunday, Jan. 22, most of which were thefts. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data.
Four aggravated assaults happened last week, which all included the use of a deadly weapon. The first aggravated assault happened on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 12:41 a.m. in a parking lot on the 2800 block of E. Trinity Mills in Carrollton. The next two aggravated assaults happened on Tuesday, Jan. 17, one of which took place at 2:25 a.m. in a residence located on the 1800 block of Gravley Dr. in Carrollton, and the other took place at 9:43 p.m. in an apartment building located on the 2500 block of Marsh Ln. in Carrollton. The final aggravated assault last week took place at 9:05 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 in a commercial building located on the 2500 block of Old Denton Rd. in Carrollton.
Four burglaries occurred last week, all of which were commercial burglaries. The first burglary happened at a business located on the 2600 block of Midway Rd. in Carrollton on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 3:17 a.m. The next two burglaries happened at restaurants, one of which was on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 4:18 a.m. located on the 3000 block of Old Denton Rd. in Carrollton, and the other happened on Friday, Jan. 20 at 6:07 p.m. on the 2600 block of Old Denton Rd. in Carrollton. The final burglary last week happened at a residence located on the 1500 block of Sugar Creek Dr. in Carrollton on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 7:15 p.m.
The Carrollton Police Department recorded 30 counts of theft last week, six of which were motor vehicle thefts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.