Police Report Graphic
fergregory - stock.adobe.com

The Carrollton Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Jan. 29 through Sunday, Feb. 5, including theft, commercial burglaries, and commercial robberies. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data.

One aggravated assault happened last week, which included the use of a deadly weapon. The aggravated assault happened on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 5:57 p.m. on the side of the road on the 2400 block of Marsh Ln.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments