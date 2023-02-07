The Carrollton Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Jan. 29 through Sunday, Feb. 5, including theft, commercial burglaries, and commercial robberies. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data.
One aggravated assault happened last week, which included the use of a deadly weapon. The aggravated assault happened on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 5:57 p.m. on the side of the road on the 2400 block of Marsh Ln.
Several commercial burglaries happened last week, three of which were at a business and two of which were at a residence. The first burglary happened on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. at a rental storage facility located on the 2500 block of E. Rosemeade Pkwy.
The next two burglaries occurred on Monday, Jan. 30, one at midnight on the 2100 block of Marsh Ln. and one at 10 p.m. on the 1300 block of S Interstate 35e in Carrollton. The final two commercial burglaries happened at a residence, one at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 on the 2700 block of Winding Creek Dr. and one at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 on the 2000 block of Statler Dr.
Three robberies happened last week, two of which happened at a business and one at a grocery store. The first robbery happened on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 8:09 p.m. in a grocery store located on the 2600 block of N. Josey Ln. The second robbery happened on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 5:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of E. Rosemeade Pkwy. The third and final robbery that happened last week was on Friday, Feb. 3 at 3:35 p.m. on the 3600 block of Old Denton Rd.
The Carrollton Police Department recorded nine counts of theft last week, one of which was a motor vehicle theft.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
