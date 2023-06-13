The Carrollton Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, June 4 through Sunday, June 11. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton in that time frame according to community crime map data.

The Carrollton Police Department responded to two commercial robberies last week. The first robbery happened on June 4 at 6:37 a.m. at a hotel located on the 1700 block of S. IH 35E and the second robbery occurred on June 10 a 6:15 p.m. at an ATM on the 3000 block of Old Denton Rd.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments