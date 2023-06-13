The Carrollton Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, June 4 through Sunday, June 11. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton in that time frame according to community crime map data.
The Carrollton Police Department responded to two commercial robberies last week. The first robbery happened on June 4 at 6:37 a.m. at a hotel located on the 1700 block of S. IH 35E and the second robbery occurred on June 10 a 6:15 p.m. at an ATM on the 3000 block of Old Denton Rd.
Several thefts happened last week, one of which was a motor vehicle theft. The motor vehicle theft happened on June 5 at 9:40 p.m. at a residence located on the 1400 block of Ranchview Court. The remainder of the thefts happened on the following dates and locations:
June 4 at 10:30 a.m. at a parking lot located on the 2600 block of Old Denton Rd.
June 4 at 5:55 p.m. at a business located on the 1700 block of W. Frankford Rd.
June 4 at 11:35 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 1700 block of S. Broadway St.
June 5 at 5:30 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 1100 block of Mac Arthur Dr.
June 5 at 7 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 1300 block of Mac Arthur Dr.
June 6 at 3:28 a.m. at an apartment building located on the 1100 block of Mac Arthur Dr.
June 6 at 11:30 a.m. at a business located on the 1900 block of E. Belt Line Rd.
June 6 at 3 p.m. at a business located on the 2600 block of Old Denton Rd.
June 6 at 3:32 p.m. at a grocery store located on the 1200 block of E. Trinity Mills Rd.
June 6 at 11 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 1900 block of N. Josey Ln.
June 7 at 12 a.m. at a residence located on the 1800 block of Cox St.
June 7 at 11:20 a.m. at a business located on the 1000 block of S. Broadway St.
June 7 at 6:49 p.m. at a business located on the 1200 block of E. Trinity Mills Rd.
June 8 at 5:16 p.m. on the 3300 block of E. Trinity Mills Rd.
June 9 at 1:10 p.m. at a business located on the 1900 block of E. Frankford Rd.
June 9 at 5:14 p.m. on the side of the road on the 2000 block of Statler Dr.
June 10 at 4:40 p.m. at a doctor’s office on the 3000 block of N. Josey Ln.
June 10 at 5 p.m. at a business located on the 2600 block of Marsh Ln.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
