The Carrollton Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, April 2 through Sunday, April 9. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton in that time frame according to community crime map data.

The Carrollton Police Department responded to two aggravated assaults last week. The first assault happened on April 3 at 11 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 1100 block of Mac Arthur Drive. The second aggravated assault happened on April 7 at 7:51 p.m. on the side of the road on the 1000 block of Myers St.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

