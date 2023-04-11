The Carrollton Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, April 2 through Sunday, April 9. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton in that time frame according to community crime map data.
The Carrollton Police Department responded to two aggravated assaults last week. The first assault happened on April 3 at 11 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 1100 block of Mac Arthur Drive. The second aggravated assault happened on April 7 at 7:51 p.m. on the side of the road on the 1000 block of Myers St.
The police department also responded to six burglaries last week. The first one was on April 2 at 10:33 p.m. at a residence located on the 2500 block of Dove Creek Ln. and the second one happened on April 3 at 11:47 p.m. at a restaurant located on the 2500 block of Dove Creek Ln. The next two burglaries both happened at residences, with the first one being on April 4 at 7:19 p.m. on the 2100 block of Rose Hill Rd. and the second one being on April 5 at 1 p.m. on the 2500 block of Guerrero Drive. The final two burglaries happened at different businesses, with the first one being on April 6 at 2:57 a.m. on the 2600 block of Midway Rd. and the second one being on April 9 at 3 a.m. on the 2500 block of E. Rosemeade Pkwy.
The Carrollton Police Department also responded to 24 thefts last week, seven of which were motor vehicle thefts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.