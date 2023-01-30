The Carrollton Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Jan. 22 through Sunday, Jan. 29, most of which were thefts. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data.
Three aggravated assaults happened last week, which all included the use of a deadly weapon. The first aggravated assault happened on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 4:41 p.m. in a residence located on the 1700 block of Milam Way. The second aggravated assault also happened in a residence on Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:51 p.m. located on the 1800 block of E. Frankford Rd. The final aggravated assault last week happened in an apartment building located on the 1700 block of W. Frankford Rd.
Three commercial burglaries happened last week, all of which happened in a residence. The first one occurred on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 7:15 p.m. located on the 1500 block of Sugar Creek Dr. The second one happened on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. on the 1700 block of Ross Ave. and the third burglary happened on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 12:01 a.m. on the 1700 block of W. Frankford Rd.
The Carrollton Police Department recorded 12 counts of theft last week, two of which were motor vehicle thefts.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
