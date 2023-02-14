The Carrollton Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Feb. 5 through Sunday, Feb. 12, mostly consisting of theft calls. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data.

One aggravated assault happened last week, which included the use of a deadly weapon. The crime happened on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 3:30 p.m. in a residence located on the 2500 block of Fountain Ct in Carrollton.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

