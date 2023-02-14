The Carrollton Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Feb. 5 through Sunday, Feb. 12, mostly consisting of theft calls. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data.
One aggravated assault happened last week, which included the use of a deadly weapon. The crime happened on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 3:30 p.m. in a residence located on the 2500 block of Fountain Ct in Carrollton.
Two commercial burglaries happened last week which included the burglary of a business and the burglary of an apartment. The business burglary happened on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 1:16 a.m. on the 1000 block of Marsh Lane and the apartment building burglary happened on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. on the 3500 block of Old Denton Rd.
The Carrollton Police Department recorded 13 counts of theft last week, two of which were motor vehicle theft.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
