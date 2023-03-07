The Carrollton Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Feb. 26 through Sunday, March 5. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data.

The Carrollton Police Department responded to five burglaries last week. The first burglary happened on Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. in a residence located on the 2000 block of Lymington Rd. The other four burglaries occurred on March 5, all of which were burglaries of businesses. Two of the four happened at the 1000 block of W. Trinity Mills Rd., the next happened on the 2500 block of Old Denton Rd., and the final burglary happened on the 1600 block of Marsh Ln.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments