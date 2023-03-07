The Carrollton Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Feb. 26 through Sunday, March 5. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data.
The Carrollton Police Department responded to five burglaries last week. The first burglary happened on Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. in a residence located on the 2000 block of Lymington Rd. The other four burglaries occurred on March 5, all of which were burglaries of businesses. Two of the four happened at the 1000 block of W. Trinity Mills Rd., the next happened on the 2500 block of Old Denton Rd., and the final burglary happened on the 1600 block of Marsh Ln.
The Carrollton Police Department responded to one commercial robbery last week, which happened on March 3 at 9:02 p.m. located on the 1900 block of E. Frankford Rd.
The department also responded to 17 counts of theft last week, three of which were motor vehicle thefts. The first motor vehicle theft happened on Feb. 27 at 11:40 a.m. at a business located on the 1000 block of E. Trinity Mills Rd. The second one happened on Feb. 28 at 11:12 a.m. on the trail located on the 3000 block of Ravine Trail. The third one happened on March 5 at 11:12 p.m. at a convenience store located on the 2900 block of Keller Springs Rd.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
