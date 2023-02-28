The Carrollton Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Feb. 19 through Sunday, Feb. 26. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data.
The Carrollton Police Department responded to three burglaries last week, all of which were commercial burglaries. The first two burglaries happened on Feb. 19 at 3:27 a.m. at a business located on the 300 block of Old Denton Road and at 10:45 a.m. at a hotel located on the 1700 block of S. Broadway Street. The third burglary happened at a business on Feb. 22 at 1:29 a.m. on the 3000 block of Old Denton Road.
The Carrollton Police Department responded to 16 thefts last week, four of which were motor vehicle thefts. The first motor vehicle theft happened on Feb. 19 at 10:30 a.m. on the side of the road at the 2800 block of Silverspring Road. The second motor vehicle theft happened on Feb. 23 at 6:59 p.m. at a residence located on the 3700 block of Standridge Drive. The last two motor vehicle thefts happened on Feb. 25, with the first one being at 2 a.m. at an apartment building located on the 1400 block of N Perry Road and the second one being at 3:30 a.m. at a residence located on the 2200 block of Rockwood Drive.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
