The Carrollton Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Jan. 1 through Sunday, Jan. 8, including theft and aggravated assault. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data.
Three aggravated assaults happened last week, two of which included a deadly weapon and one that caused serious bodily harm. On Jan. 7 at 3 a.m., on the 3800 block of Erath Dr. in Carrollton, there was an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. That same day at 2 p.m., there was another aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on the 1400 block of E. Frankford Rd. in Carrollton.
On Jan. 1 at 8:16 p.m., there was an aggravated assault in an apartment building located on the 1800 block of E. Peters Colony Rd. in Carrollton which resulted in serious bodily injury.
There were 18 reports of theft last week, two of which were motor vehicle theft. On Jan. 3 at 2:30 a.m., there was a motor vehicle theft at an apartment building located on the 3400 block of Country Square Dr. in Carrollton. On Jan. 6 at 6:50 p.m., there was another motor vehicle theft at a business located on the 1700 block of S. Interstate 35E in Carrollton.
There were two accounts of commercial burglary last week. The first burglary took place on Jan. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at a construction site located on the 4000 block of Nazarene Dr. in Carrollton. The second burglary took place on Jan. 5 at 9:30 p.m. in a residence located on the 2000 block W. Hebron Pkwy in Carrollton.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
