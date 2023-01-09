The Carrollton Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Jan. 1 through Sunday, Jan. 8, including theft and aggravated assault. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data.

Three aggravated assaults happened last week, two of which included a deadly weapon and one that caused serious bodily harm. On Jan. 7 at 3 a.m., on the 3800 block of Erath Dr. in Carrollton, there was an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. That same day at 2 p.m., there was another aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on the 1400 block of E. Frankford Rd. in Carrollton.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments