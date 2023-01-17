The Carrollton Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Jan. 8 through Sunday, Jan. 15, most of which were thefts. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data.

Three aggravated assaults happened last week, which all included the use of a deadly weapon. The first aggravated assault happened on Jan. 10 at 12:57 p.m. at a park located on the 3000 block of N. Josey Ln. in Carrollton. The second aggravated assault happened on Jan. 13 at 6:26 p.m. on the side of the street on the 1000 block of Milam Way in Carrollton. The third aggravated assault happened in a parking lot located on the 2800 block of E. Trinity Mills in Carrollton on Jan. 15 at 12:41 a.m.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

