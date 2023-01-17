The Carrollton Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Jan. 8 through Sunday, Jan. 15, most of which were thefts. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data.
Three aggravated assaults happened last week, which all included the use of a deadly weapon. The first aggravated assault happened on Jan. 10 at 12:57 p.m. at a park located on the 3000 block of N. Josey Ln. in Carrollton. The second aggravated assault happened on Jan. 13 at 6:26 p.m. on the side of the street on the 1000 block of Milam Way in Carrollton. The third aggravated assault happened in a parking lot located on the 2800 block of E. Trinity Mills in Carrollton on Jan. 15 at 12:41 a.m.
Three burglaries occurred last week, which were all commercial burglaries. The first burglary happened on Jan. 9 at 8:39 a.m. in an apartment building located on the 1800 block of N. Josey Ln. in Carrollton. The second burglary happened in a residence located on the 1800 block of Burning Tree Ln. in Carrollton on Jan. 12 at 9 p.m., and the third burglary happened at a business located on the 2600 block of Midway Rd. in Carrollton on Jan. 15 at 3:17 a.m.
Two commercial robberies happened last week, one of which was an aggravated robbery. The first one was on Jan. 11 at 6:36 p.m. in a residence located on the 1700 block of S. Interstate 35E in Carrollton and the second one was on Jan. 13 at 8:10 p.m. at a gas station located on the 2000 block of W. Hebron Pkwy in Carrollton.
The Carrollton Police Department recorded 14 counts of theft last week, five of which were motor vehicle left.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.