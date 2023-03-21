The Carrollton Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, March 12 through Sunday, March 19. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton during that time period according to community crime map data.
The Carrollton Police Department responsed to four commercial burglaries last week. The first burglary occurred on March 12 at midnight in a residence located on the 1800 block of Keneipp Rd. The second burglary happened on March 13 at 11 p.m. at a business located on the 2600 block of Old Denton Rd. The third burglary happened on March 15 at 1:17 a.m. in a residence located on the 1100 block of MacArthur Drive and the final burglary occurred on March 17 at 2:47 a.m. at a business located on the 2800 block of E. Trinity Mills Rd.
The police department also responded to one commercial robbery last week, which happened on March 14 at 11:27 p.m. in a residence located on the 1800 block of Moonbeam Lane.
Several thefts happened last week, five of which were motor vehicle thefts and 23 of which were average thefts.
