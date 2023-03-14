The Carrollton Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, March 5 through Sunday, March 12. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data.

The Carrollton Police Department responded to two aggravated assaults last week, both of which were on March 6. The first aggravated assault happened at midnight with a deadly weapon at a restaurant located on the 3100 block of E. Trinity Mills Rd. The second aggravated assault happened at 8:17 p.m. against a public servant on the side of the road on the 2100 block of Via Del Norte.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

