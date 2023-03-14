The Carrollton Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, March 5 through Sunday, March 12. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data.
The Carrollton Police Department responded to two aggravated assaults last week, both of which were on March 6. The first aggravated assault happened at midnight with a deadly weapon at a restaurant located on the 3100 block of E. Trinity Mills Rd. The second aggravated assault happened at 8:17 p.m. against a public servant on the side of the road on the 2100 block of Via Del Norte.
The Carrollton Police Department responded to nine commercial burglaries last week, most of which happened at local businesses. The department also responded to seven motor vehicle thefts last week, which happened at local businesses, apartment buildings, and residences.
There was one commercial robbery last week that the Carrollton Police Department responded to, which was at a local business. The robbery occurred on March 9 at 3 p.m. on the 1900 block of E. Belt Line Rd.
The department also responded to 12 counts of theft last week.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
