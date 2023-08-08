The Carrollton Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, July 30 through Sunday, Aug. 6. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton in that time frame according to community crime map data.

The police department responded to four aggravated assaults last week. The first aggravated assault happened on July 31 at 4:09 p.m. on the side of the road on the 1200 block of W. Belt Line Rd. The next two aggravated assaults happened on Aug. 3, with the first being at 6:22 p.m. on the side of the road on the 2200 block of E. Peters Colony Rd., and the second being at 11:40 p.m. on the side of the road on the 1100 block of Mac Arthur Dr. The final aggravated assault happened on Aug. 5 at 9:33 p.m. on the side of the road on the 1900 block of Kensington Dr.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

