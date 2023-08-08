The Carrollton Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, July 30 through Sunday, Aug. 6. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton in that time frame according to community crime map data.
The police department responded to four aggravated assaults last week. The first aggravated assault happened on July 31 at 4:09 p.m. on the side of the road on the 1200 block of W. Belt Line Rd. The next two aggravated assaults happened on Aug. 3, with the first being at 6:22 p.m. on the side of the road on the 2200 block of E. Peters Colony Rd., and the second being at 11:40 p.m. on the side of the road on the 1100 block of Mac Arthur Dr. The final aggravated assault happened on Aug. 5 at 9:33 p.m. on the side of the road on the 1900 block of Kensington Dr.
The department also responded to three commercial burglaries last week. The first commercial burglary happened on July 31 at 1 p.m. at a residence located on the 3000 block of Ravine Trail. The next commercial burglary happened on Aug. 2 at 3:45 p.m. at a community center located on the 1500 block of N. Perry Rd. The third commercial burglary happened on Aug. 5 at 11:45 p.m. at a residence located on the 3600 block of Luallen Dr.
The department responded to 21 thefts last week, four of which were motor vehicle thefts. The motor vehicle thefts happened on the following dates, times and locations:
July 30 at 8:35 p.m. on the side of the road on the 1400 block of S. Broadway St.
Aug. 3 at 12:22 p.m. on the side of the road on the 2500 block of N. Ih 35e
Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 2700 block of E. Trinity Mills Blvd.
Aug. 6 at 2 a.m. at a hotel located on the 1700 block of S. Ih 35e
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
