The Carrollton Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, April 23 through Sunday, April 30. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton in that time frame according to community crime map data.
The Carrollton Police Department responded to two aggravated assaults last week. The first assault occurred on April 24 at 11:51 p.m. on the side of the road on the 1000 block of S. Interstate 35E and the second assault occurred on April 27 at 4:57 p.m. in an apartment building located on the 1000 block of Park Ave.
The police department also responded to three commercial burglaries last week. All three burglaries happened at businesses, with the first being on April 24 at 4:09 a.m. on the 2600 block of N. Main St., the second being on April 26 at 4:16 a.m. on the 2500 block of N. Josey Ln., and the third being on April 30 at 3:40 a.m. on the 1600 block of Luna Rd.
The police department also responded to 11 thefts, two of which were motor vehicle thefts. The first motor vehicle theft happened on April 27 at 3 p.m. in a parking lot located on the 2700 block of E. Trinity Mills Rd. The second motor vehicle theft happened on April 28 at 7:44 p.m. at a business located on the 1000 block of N. Main St.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
