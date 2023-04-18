The Carrollton Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, April 9 through Sunday, April 16. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton in that time frame according to community crime map data.

The Carrollton Police Department responded to three aggravated assaults during that time frame. The first two assaults happened on April 12, with the first one being at 12:05 a.m. on the side of the road on the 2200 block of E. President George Bush Turnpike and the second on being at 7:30 a.m. on the side of the road on the 1300 block of E. Rosemeade Pkwy. The third aggravated assault happened on April 14 at 11:44 a.m. in an apartment building located on the 3400 block of Country Square Dr.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

