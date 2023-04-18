The Carrollton Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, April 9 through Sunday, April 16. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton in that time frame according to community crime map data.
The Carrollton Police Department responded to three aggravated assaults during that time frame. The first two assaults happened on April 12, with the first one being at 12:05 a.m. on the side of the road on the 2200 block of E. President George Bush Turnpike and the second on being at 7:30 a.m. on the side of the road on the 1300 block of E. Rosemeade Pkwy. The third aggravated assault happened on April 14 at 11:44 a.m. in an apartment building located on the 3400 block of Country Square Dr.
The police department also responded to four commercial burglaries last week. The first burglary occurred on April 9 at 3 a.m. at a business located on the 2500 block of E. Rosemeade Pkwy. The next burglary happened on April 10 at 1:05 p.m. in an apartment building on the 1900 block of Walnut Plaza. The next burglary happened on April 11 at 6 p.m. in a business located on the 1300 block of W. Belt Line Rd. The last burglary occurred on April 13 at 11 p.m. in a residence located on the 3100 block of Furneaux Ln.
The police department also responded to 29 thefts last week, four of which were motor vehicle thefts. The first motor vehicle theft occurred on April 12 at 5:30 p.m. in a parking lot located on the 3500 block of Country Square Dr. The next theft happened on April 14 at 6 p.m. in a residence located on the 1900 block of N. Josey Ln. The next two thefts happened on April 15, with the first being at 1:42 p.m. at a gas station located on the 3000 block of N. Josey Ln. and the second being on April 15 at 3:30 p.m. at a business located on the 1800 block of E. Rosemeade Pkwy.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
