The Carrollton Police Department responded to four aggravated assault reports last week, three of which were reported to be with the use of a deadly weapon. The first two incidents were reported for July 23, with the first reported at 7:58 a.m. at a residence located on the 3000 block of N. Josey Lane, and the second reported at 9 p.m. at a residence located on the 3100 block of Mayfair Drive. The next incident was reported for July 26 at 11:18 a.m. at a business located on the 1100 block of N. Josey Lane. The final incident was reported for July 27 at 3:18 p.m. at a residence located on the 2200 block of Ridgedale Drive.
The department also responded to three reported burglaries last week. The first two incidents were reported for July 26, with the first being at 6 p.m. at a rental storage facility on the 2200 block of E. Belt Line Road, and the second was reported for 9 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 1800 block of E. Frankford Road. The third and final incident was reported for on July 29 at 9:32 p.m. at a restaurant located on the 1900 block of E. Belt Line Road.
The police department responded to 21 reported thefts last week, seven of which were classified as motor vehicle thefts. The motor vehicle thefts were reported for the following dates, times and locations:
July 23 at 4:14 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 2200 block of Tarpley Road.
July 24 at 2:30 p.m. at a religious building located on the 1000 block of E. Jackson Road.
July 24 at 3:38 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 1700 block of E. Frankford Road.
July 26 at 10:07 a.m. at a convenience store located on the 1900 block of S. Josey Lane.
July 27 at 11 a.m. at a parking lot located on the 1100 block of W. Trinity Mills Road.
July 27 at 5:30 p.m. at a business located on the 2500 block of Mayes Road.
July 30 at 8:35 p.m. on the side of the road on the 1400 block of S. Broadway St.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
