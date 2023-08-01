carrollton pd file.jfif

The Carrollton Police Department responded to four aggravated assault reports last week, three of which were reported to be with the use of a deadly weapon. The first two incidents were reported for July 23, with the first reported at 7:58 a.m. at a residence located on the 3000 block of N. Josey Lane, and the second reported at 9 p.m. at a residence located on the 3100 block of Mayfair Drive. The next incident was reported for July 26 at 11:18 a.m. at a business located on the 1100 block of N. Josey Lane. The final incident was reported for July 27 at 3:18 p.m. at a residence located on the 2200 block of Ridgedale Drive.

The department also responded to three reported burglaries last week. The first two incidents were reported for July 26, with the first being at 6 p.m. at a rental storage facility on the 2200 block of E. Belt Line Road, and the second was reported for 9 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 1800 block of E. Frankford Road. The third and final incident was reported for on July 29 at 9:32 p.m. at a restaurant located on the 1900 block of E. Belt Line Road.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

